CNC Machine Tools Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2025

The computer numerical control (CNC) market is anticipated to display lucrative growth in the years ahead. Computer numerical control finds application in the manufacture of industrial and mechanical components, with increasing uptake of technology for such pursuits.

Computer numerical control enabled processes allow reduced manpower at heightened efficiency. Such applications of computer numerical control will account for the computer numerical control market to display stellar growth in the future.

CNC machine tools are automated conventional machine tools in which the motion and function are controlled by means of a computer. The computer executes machine control commands to perform machining on a workpiece. This facilitates the production of identical parts in high volumes without compromising on quality. CNC machine tools are broadly classified into CNC lathe machines, CNC milling machines, and others on the basis of operation.

According to the report, one driver in the market is multifunctionality in use. Industrial growth, especially in the automotive sector, has prompted manufacturers to keep up with consumer demand by increasing productivity and reducing process time.

In conventional metal processing machines like an ordinary lathe, the metal that needs to be processed has to be moved from one machine to another to be operated on for various machining process like milling, drilling, facing, and turning. However, with the upgrade in machining, i.e., the advent of 5-axis and 6-axis CNC machines enable the manufacturer to carry out all the above operations on a single machine. This report focuses on CNC Machine Tools volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CNC Machine Tools market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Segment by Regions North America

Europe

China

Segment by Type

CNC Lathe Machines

CNC Milling Machines Segment by Application

Automobile

Aerospace/Defense

Electronics/Electrical

Others