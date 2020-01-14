Directory-as-a-Service Market – Introduction of Cloud-based Technologies Propels Growth

Directory-as-a-service is a cloud-based service used to authorize, manage, and authenticate user access to IT resources through device type, operating system, or with any web-based applications located in cloud or on premise. This service connects employees and users to IT resources, including web services, devices, and applications. Directory-as-a-service secures a connection and manages employees via a single, unified cloud-based user directory.

Directory-as-a-service solutions support all main operating system platforms and are built to manage and control user access to external and internal IT resources such as applications and servers. Directory solution, which is cloud-based solution, makes it simpler for admins to bond with their employees to the IT resources. In most companies, directory-as-a-service is at the center of the network, maybe as critical to the company’s overall success as the primary network infrastructure itself.

The data inside directories is structured hierarchically. There is a strict set of rules such as the assured data which is situated inside the directory is based on the properties of that data. Directory-as-a-service ensures that the right user has the right access to IT resources. This service can operate on Linux, Windows, and Mac devices. It simplifies task execution on devices comprising modifying registry settings, changing system configurations, and updating policy settings.

The global directory-as-a-service market is projected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period due to the introduction of cloud-based technologies. Surge in adoption of directory-as-a-service across different verticals such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, health care, and IT & telecom, is further projected to boost the market in the next few years.

Growing requirement for authentication services in organizations is a driving the directory-as-a-service market. Directory-as-a-service provide cost-effective operations to organizations. However, reliability issues such as human error are likely to hinder the market during the forecast period. Directory-as-a-service are likely to decrease risks for organizations as this service is use to manage and authentic data.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=65618

The global directory-as-a-service market can be segmented based on service, enterprise size, and geography. In terms of component, the market can be divided into software and services. Services can be bifurcated into professional and managed. Professional services include monitoring and support, integration, and consulting services.

Key players in the global directory-as-a-service market are focusing on improving their solutions and services through innovation. Major companies operating in the market include Microsoft Corporation, JumpCloud, Inc., MediaOps Inc., Amazon Web Services OneLogin, Inc., Nimbus Logic, Inc., and MiniOrange Inc. Companies are concentrating on launching innovative services to strengthen their position in the directory-as-a-service market and increase their customer base. They are also spending on research & development activities and concentrating on providing customized services.