ENTERPRISE (NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE )NAS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global Enterprise NAS market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Enterprise NAS market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Network-attached storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.

NAS allows multiple users access to the same file in a network. In an enterprise environment, NAS systems are used for backup, archiving, and disaster recovery of data. NAS systems can also function as a multimedia, database, or print server for SMEs.

In 2017, the global Enterprise NAS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Dell EMC

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Buffalo Technology

Hitachi Data Systems

Netgear

Oracle

NetApp

Seagate Technology

Western Digital

Synology

QNAP

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu

Lenovo

Quantum

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3294815-global-enterprise-nas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Backup

Archiving

Disaster Recovery

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Enterprise NAS in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Enterprise NAS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Enterprise NAS

1.1 Enterprise NAS Market Overview

1.1.1 Enterprise NAS Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Enterprise NAS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Enterprise NAS Market by Type

1.3.1 Backup

1.3.2 Archiving

1.3.3 Disaster Recovery

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Enterprise NAS Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Large Enterprises

1.4.2 SMEs

2 Global Enterprise NAS Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Enterprise NAS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Dell EMC

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Enterprise NAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Hewlett-Packard

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Enterprise NAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 IBM

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Enterprise NAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Buffalo Technology

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Enterprise NAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Hitachi Data Systems

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Enterprise NAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Netgear

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Enterprise NAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Oracle

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Enterprise NAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 NetApp

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Enterprise NAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Seagate Technology

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Enterprise NAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Western Digital

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Enterprise NAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Synology

3.12 QNAP

3.13 Cisco Systems

3.14 Fujitsu

3.15 Lenovo

3.16 Quantum

4 Global Enterprise NAS Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Enterprise NAS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise NAS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Enterprise NAS in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Enterprise NAS

5 United States Enterprise NAS Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Enterprise NAS Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Enterprise NAS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Enterprise NAS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Enterprise NAS Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Enterprise NAS Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Enterprise NAS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Enterprise NAS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3294815-global-enterprise-nas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com