Frozen Fruits & Vegetables Market – Increasing Trend in the Food Industry Strikes Updates

Freezing is a widely used method for food preservation. The process allows the preservation of texture, taste, and nutritional value in foods. The freezing process reaps the advantages of low temperatures at which chemical reactions are reduced, cellular metabolic reactions are delayed, and microorganisms cannot grow. The freezing process is employed for long-term preservation of various food and vegetables, providing them with an extended shelf-life.

The process involves the lowering of temperature of the product to -18 ºC or below. This results in the change of the physical state of food, since the energy is removed by cooling the fruits and vegetables below freezing temperature. The extremely cold temperature retards the growth of microorganisms and slows down the chemical changes that affect the quality of the product and spoils it.

Frozen fruits and vegetables are gaining traction among consumers owing to the numerous advantages they offer over fresh produce. Increasing trend in the food industry for steady supply of seasonal fruits and vegetables throughout the year acts as a major driving factor of the industry. Furthermore, rising awareness about the nutritious value of frozen fruits and vegetables and the growing trend of clean eating have also fueled the industry. Moreover, increasing technological developments along with improving cold storage chains in emerging countries have led to the development of a systematic supply of network of frozen fruits and vegetables.

Other factors influencing the frozen fruits and vegetables market in a positive manner include urbanization, fast-paced lifestyles of consumers, increasing disposable incomes, and aggressive marketing by manufacturers. Changing consumption patterns and increasingly hectic lifestyles of consumers have also propelled their demand. Rising demand for newer flavors and ingredients in the product have also fueled the industry growth.

Increasing demand for convenience across the globe has also pushed frozen fruits and vegetables right up in the foods category. Countries with a shortage of fresh fruits and vegetables prefer frozen fruits and vegetables, since the freezing process preserves the food and does not involve the usage of any unwanted additives in the bags of frozen goodies, like strawberries and spinach.

The frozen fruits and vegetables market can be segmented based on type, form, packaging, application, and region. Based on type, the market can be segregated into fruits and vegetables. In terms of form, the market can be classified into puree, whole, topping bar, and other processed forms. Based on packaging, the frozen fruits and vegetables market can be segregated into <10 kg, >10-15 kg, 15-30 kg, and >30 kg. In terms of application, the fruits can be further sub-segmented into fruit juices & smoothies, whole fruits, salads & desserts, breakfast cereals, yoghurt, bakery foods and others and the vegetables can be further sub-segmented into whole vegetable, pizza toppings, RTE (Ready to Eat Foods), salads, pastas & noodles, soups and others.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48840

The frozen vegetable segment of type category is expected to dominate in terms of market share during the forecast period. Demand for frozen fruits such as red fruits, tropical fruits and citrus fruits, and apricots & berries is anticipated to be higher than other fruits owing to their increased application in dairy products, baked foods, and confectionery items.

Based on the region, the frozen fruits and vegetables market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe and North America are anticipated to hold major share of the global frozen fruits and vegetables market by the end of the forecast period. Demand for frozen fruits and vegetables in Europe is projected to rise owing to the increasing demand for healthy convenience foods. France, Germany, Belgium and the U.K. are the major importers in terms of value in the industry.