Global Breathing Exercise Devices Market 2027 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

Incentive spirometers or breathing exercise devices or sustained maximal inspiration (AMI) are apparatus that are used by adults or children above age of 4 years to strengthen respiratory muscles and increase the ling volume. Breathing exercise equipment are mainly used for pulmonary function test (PFT), in lung diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema etc. Breathing exercise devices help to increase lung volume in chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, decrease mucus and fluids in lungs and airway. Breathing exercise devices are recommended in cases such as trauma injury causing breathing problem, pneumonia, rib damage, and atelectasis after surgery. These devices are also used by runners, sports players, swimmers etc. in order to boost lung capacity and endure stress while performing strenuous physical activities. Vast range of breathing exercise devices are available ranging from cost-effective breathing exercise devices used in primary care settings to advanced devices for personal use, home care settings and private hospitals. Some of the popular brands of breathing exercise devices include AirLife Volumetric Spirometer, Voldyne 5000 Volumetric Exercise, DHD CliniFLO Flow Breathing Exerciser, Hudson RCI Lung Volume Exerciser, Frolov’s Respiration Training Device and others.

Breathing Exercise Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising prevalence of lung disorders such as asthma, COPD and co-morbidities is the primary factor driving the growth of global breathing exercise devices market. As per European Respiratory Review article, COPD will be the third leading cause of death worldwide by 2020. Moreover, increasing level of air pollution in major cities, active smoking habits, occupational risks in people working in chemical and fiber factories etc. are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth of breathing exercise devices market. However, high cost of device, lack of reimbursement policies etc. are some of the factors limiting the growth of global breathing exercise devices market. For instance, cost of simple breathing exercise devices ranges from US$ 8.0 to US$ 12 and that of volumetric breathing exercise devices is around US$35 to US$ 55.

Breathing Exercise Devices Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global breathing exercise devices market has been segmented on the basis of product type, function, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global breathing exercise devices market is divided into following:

Three Flow Breathing Exercise Devices

Two flow Breathing Exercise Devices

Single Flow Breathing Exercise Devices

Disposable Incentive Spirometers

Based on function, the global breathing exercise devices market is divided into following:

Inspiratory Breathing Exercise Devices

Volumetric Breathing Exercise Devices

Based on end user, the global breathing exercise devices market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Extended care and skilled nursing facility

Breathing Exercise Devices Market: Overview

The global market for breathing exercise machines is highly fragmented with presence of local and regional players and the range of incentive spirometers on the market is huge. Simple breathing exercise devices are capable of supporting to assist inspiration (inspiratory) and others are capable of measuring volume of inspired air (volumetric). Volumetric breathing exercise devices segmented is expected to contribute highest share in the global market due to increasing adoption in home care settings and personal use.

Breathing Exercise Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, breathing exercise machines market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the leader in global breathing exercise devices market owing to increasing incidence of COPD and lung diseases.The market in Asia Pacific and Japan is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to increasing presence of local players in countries such as China and India. Europe is expected to take second largest share in the global breathing exercise devices market.

Breathing Exercise Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global breathing exercise devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nidek Medical India, Cardinal Health Inc., Smiths Group plc. Teleflex Incorporated, Kompaniya Dinamika, Ltd. and others. Some of the local players in Asia Pacific region include Wintersweet Medical Co., Ltd., Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd., Medical Equipment India, Beijing Konted Medical Technology Co., Ltd. and many others.

