Global Chemical separation membranes market Growth Rate, Challenges, Trends and Forecast Report to 2026
This report provides forecast and analysis of the global chemical separation membranes market. It provides estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on chemical separation membranes for the global market. It includes the drivers and restraints of the global chemical separation membranes market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for chemical separation membrane products. It also includes value chain analysis.
In order to provide the users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and key players and a strategy overview of the chemical separation membranes market. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of chemical separation membrane manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses chemical separation membranes market attractiveness analysis by membrane type, application, and end use industry.
The report includes company profiles of the chemical separation membranes market, and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. By membrane type, the global chemical separation membranes market is segmented into PTFE membranes, EPTFE membranes, PEEK membranes, polypropylene membranes, PVDF membranes, silica membranes, zeolite membranes, and others. By application, the chemical separation membranes market is segmented into membrane distillation, membrane liquid extraction, gas/liquid separation, gas/liquid contacting, gas/gas separation, pervaporation, and zero liquid discharge. All application segments are further segmented as hollow fiber and flat sheet. Furthermore, by end use industry, the global chemical separation membranes market is segmented as water purification, food and beverages, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, laboratory and analytical, ink and coating, electronics and semiconductors, energy generation, building and construction, and others. For the calculation of the market size, the markets for separation technology was tracked. This was followed by evaluating the market share for chemical separations or the utilization of polymer membranes in chemical separations. Prices of the membranes were tracked at the manufacturer level, and the volume of the membranes was evaluated.
A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications.
The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global chemical separation membranes market. Some of the major companies operating in the global chemical separation membranes market are DIC Corporation, 3M Company, Pentair PLC, L’Air Liquide S.A., MedArray, Inc., Compact Membrane Systems, Inc., Novamem Ltd., Pervatech BV, DeltaMem AG, Markel Corporation, PBI Performance Products, Inc., and Evonik Industries AG.
Global Chemical Separation Membranes Market By Membrane Type
PTFE Membranes
EPTFE Membranes
PEEK Membranes
Polypropylene Membranes
PVDF Membranes
Silica Membranes
Zeolite Membranes
Others
Global Chemical Separation Membranes Market By Application
Membrane Distillation
Hollow Fiber
Flat Sheet
Membrane Liquid Extraction
Hollow Fiber
Flat Sheet
Gas/Liquid Separation
Hollow Fiber
Flat Sheet
Gas/Liquid Contacting
Hollow Fiber
Flat Sheet
Gas Separation
Hollow Fiber
Flat Sheet
Pervaporation
Hollow Fiber
Flat Sheet
Zero Liquid Discharge
Hollow Fiber
Flat Sheet
Global Chemical Separation Membranes Market By End User
Water Purification
Food and Beverages
Oil and Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Laboratory and Analytical
Ink and Coating
Electronics and Semiconductors
Energy Generation
Building and Construction
Others
Global Chemical Separation Membranes Market By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
APAC
MEA
