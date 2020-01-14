Global Chemical separation membranes market Growth Rate, Challenges, Trends and Forecast Report to 2026

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global chemical separation membranes market. It provides estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on chemical separation membranes for the global market. It includes the drivers and restraints of the global chemical separation membranes market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for chemical separation membrane products. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide the users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and key players and a strategy overview of the chemical separation membranes market. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of chemical separation membrane manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses chemical separation membranes market attractiveness analysis by membrane type, application, and end use industry.

The report includes company profiles of the chemical separation membranes market, and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. By membrane type, the global chemical separation membranes market is segmented into PTFE membranes, EPTFE membranes, PEEK membranes, polypropylene membranes, PVDF membranes, silica membranes, zeolite membranes, and others. By application, the chemical separation membranes market is segmented into membrane distillation, membrane liquid extraction, gas/liquid separation, gas/liquid contacting, gas/gas separation, pervaporation, and zero liquid discharge. All application segments are further segmented as hollow fiber and flat sheet. Furthermore, by end use industry, the global chemical separation membranes market is segmented as water purification, food and beverages, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, laboratory and analytical, ink and coating, electronics and semiconductors, energy generation, building and construction, and others. For the calculation of the market size, the markets for separation technology was tracked. This was followed by evaluating the market share for chemical separations or the utilization of polymer membranes in chemical separations. Prices of the membranes were tracked at the manufacturer level, and the volume of the membranes was evaluated.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global chemical separation membranes market. Some of the major companies operating in the global chemical separation membranes market are DIC Corporation, 3M Company, Pentair PLC, L’Air Liquide S.A., MedArray, Inc., Compact Membrane Systems, Inc., Novamem Ltd., Pervatech BV, DeltaMem AG, Markel Corporation, PBI Performance Products, Inc., and Evonik Industries AG.

Global Chemical Separation Membranes Market By Membrane Type

PTFE Membranes

EPTFE Membranes

PEEK Membranes

Polypropylene Membranes

PVDF Membranes

Silica Membranes

Zeolite Membranes

Others

Global Chemical Separation Membranes Market By Application

Membrane Distillation

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Membrane Liquid Extraction

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Gas/Liquid Separation

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Gas/Liquid Contacting

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Gas Separation

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Pervaporation

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Zero Liquid Discharge

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Global Chemical Separation Membranes Market By End User

Water Purification

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Laboratory and Analytical

Ink and Coating

Electronics and Semiconductors

Energy Generation

Building and Construction

Others

Global Chemical Separation Membranes Market By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

