Global Laser Fiber in Medical Applications Market: Highlights On Future Development, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Forecast 2027

Globally, the medical laser fiber market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing preference towards non-invasive surgeries, the dependence of medicine on diagnostics procedures and the rapid development in the laser fiber technologies. The application of laser fiber has been expanding in the last few years as there is an increase in the number of market entrants in the laser fiber market. The application of laser fibers in used in diagnostic, cosmetics, therapeutic and surgical. In addition to this miniature instruments is been preferred in most of the healthcare setting and there has been a considerable increase in the development of these instruments. There has been a rise in the number of cosmetic procedures performed and these miniature instruments help the cosmetic surgeon perform the cosmetic surgery with more ease and perfection. The presence of various laser fiber applications such as fiber optic surgical lights, endoscopes, fiber optic dental lights, fiber optic sensors and laser fiber optics.

There has been an increase in the outpatient flow in the accident and emergency departments. Most of the patients visit to under some eye surgery. This has created a lot of work load on the hospital staff in addition to the healthcare expenditure. Moreover, there is a rising trend of people undergoing cosmetic surgery as there is increase in spending capacity along with the lesser need for surgery. In March 2017, Lumenis Ltd. announced the new arrival of Moses holmium technology. The device which was developed for lithotripsy and assures better stone dusting and stone fragmentation. OmniGuide Holdings, Inc. also launched its VELOCITY High Performance Fiber to provide precision cutting along with increased speed. Through this s technology surgeons can reduce the time taken for performing a particular procedure while maintaining the tissue preservation and micron-level thermal spread.

Laser fiber in medical applications market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, specialty and region.

Based on the product type, laser fiber in medical applications market is segmented into the following:

Disposable laser fiber

Reusable laser fiber

Based on material type, the laser fiber in medical applications market is segmented into the following:

Thulium laser fibers

Holmium laser fibers

Others

Based on application, the laser fiber in medical applications market is segmented into the following:

Dermatology

OB/GYN

Plastic Surgery

Urology

Vein Treatment

Others

Geographically, laser fiber in medical applications market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe region is projected to maintain its lions share over the forecast period. This is due to the rising elderly population, the increasing ophthalmic issues, the improved infrastructure and the rising development of advanced technologies in the laser fiber optics. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with the presence of huge population pool and the rising disposable income. People are more aware of the procedures available which can be done without going under the knifes.

Key Players

The players in laser fiber in medical applications market Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Biolitec U.S. Inc, Olympus America,Cook Medical, ForTec Medical, International Medical Lasers, LEONI, LUMENIS and AngioDynamics Corporation to name a few.

