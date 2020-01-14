Global P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) Market Current Trends & Opportunities by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN, hereinafter referred to as PCDN) is a low-cost and high-quality content delivery network service built by leveraging the massive fragmentation of idle resources in edge networks. You can access the service by integrating the PCDN SDK (hereinafter referred to as the SDK) to obtain equivalent (or slightly higher) CDN delivery quality, while significantly reducing delivery costs. It is incredibly useful in situations where you have to serve content in real time, such as ApsaraVideo Live, live streaming, large file downloads, etc.

In 2018, the global P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Akamai

Alibaba Group

Qumu Corporation

Streamroot

Peer5

Viblast

Globecast

Edgemesh

CDNvideo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Video

Non-video

Market segment by Application, split into

Media and Entertainment

Gaming

Retail and eCommerce

Education

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

