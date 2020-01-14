Global Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2027

“The Latest Research Report Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

The pulmonary dilation balloon is a technique used in the treatment of pulmonary valve stenosis. Pulmonary valve stenosis is an abnormality in which there is some deformity on or in the vicinity of the pulmonary valve, and this abnormality slows the blood flow. The pulmonary valve is the valve that aids the blood flow from the heart to lungs. In most of the cases, pulmonary valve stenosis develops before the birth of the person. In adults, if present pulmonary valve stenosis is present as a complication of some other illness. Pulmonary valve stenosis can be treated by some other methods also, but pulmonary dilation balloon has emerged as the most favored option over the past few years.

Pulmonary valve stenosis has emerged as a serious disease in the last few years. According to a report published on National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 7.5% – 9% diseases of all the congenital heart diseases is pulmonary valve stenosis. According to the data of CDC more than 40,000 children are born with congenital heart diseases in the U.S. alone. Other than this over 2million people in the U.S. are living with congenital heart diseases. This high prevalence of the disease illustrates the possibilities for the market of pulmonary dilation balloon.

Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the pulmonary dilation balloon market are an increase in the number of congenital heart diseases and early detection of the disease owing to the better medical facilities. Also, the minimally invasive method of pulmonary dilation balloon procedure is favoring its adoption over the conventional surgical methods. Pulmonary dilation balloon procedure also involves fewer complications and a success rate, thereby increasing the chances of market growth.

The major factors that can limit the growth of the pulmonary dilation balloon market are the complexity of the pulmonary valve stenosis in some patients that does not allow the use of pulmonary dilation balloon and demands surgical procedure.

Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market: Segmentation

The market for pulmonary dilation balloon can be segmented by end user and region.

On the basis of end user

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinics

On the basis of region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market: Overview

The market for pulmonary dilation balloon is expected to see higher growth in the forecast period due to the increase in the incidences of pulmonary valve stenosis in the past few years. The pulmonary dilation balloon is a procedure used to open up the blocked artery. The removal of the blockage helps in restoring the normal functionality of the artery and the valve, and thus pulmonary dilation balloon procedure is used in the treatment of pulmonary valve stenosis. The pulmonary dilation balloon is not as invasive as surgery, and this is one of the major reasons behind its success. But along with all these merits the major limitation that pulmonary dilation balloon procedure has, is the risk factors associated with the procedure in rare cases. But the long-term effects and the high success rate over powers the limitations of the pulmonary dilation balloon.

Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America and Europe are the most developed market in pulmonary dilation balloon due to the presence of the advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific albeit has a higher number of pulmonary valve stenosis cases but the lack of awareness about pulmonary dilation balloon is responsible for the less usage of pulmonary dilation balloon in this region. Middle East and African countries are seeing an even less growth of the market due to lower GDP, but the growth is expected to increase worldwide due to high adoption rate.

Pulmonary Dilation Balloon Market: Key Market Participants

The key players of the market include Boston Scientific and Envaste Medical Instruments.

