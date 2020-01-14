Global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Spinal surgery has evolved dramatically over the years as advances in technology have made it possible to improve surgical techniques.Spinal surgery involves the modification of the affected area of the back bones and nerves. The implantation of one or more screws or components is a very delicate surgery. The robot can achieve better precision than can a skilled surgeon.Robotic procedures offer significant cost savings in terms of pre- and post-operation care costs and length of stay at hospitals. Technological advances and breakthroughs leverage new materials and new sensor configurations. Sophisticated software is further evolving product implementation: Clinically efficient solutions, Clinically less complex surgery, Shorter length of stay, Minimally invasive surgery, Financially lower cost and Operationally more simple.

In 2018, the global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robot-Guided Spine Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

SpineFrontier, Inc.

Kuka AG

Medtech S.A

Mazor Robotics Ltd

Spineology Inc.

Alliance Spine LLC

Stryker Corporation

Alphatec Spine Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

Medtronic Sofamor Danek, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Nuvasive, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open Surgery Type

Minimal Invasive Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Laminectomy

Spine Fusion

Intervertebral Foramen

Intervertebral Disc Resection

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Robot-Guided Spine Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

