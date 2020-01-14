Global Screen Printing Inks Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2018 – 2026

Manufacturers of screen printing inks market are witnessing substantial opportunities in the textile and automotive. The global market will register 4.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Vast array of applications include graphics, commercial printing, and label and packaging. Worldwide consumptions of UV-cured inks underlie the vast revenue generating potential of the market. Mounting environmental concerns result in eco-friendly screen printing inks garnering increasing attention by end-use industries.

Screen Printing Inks Market – Overview

In screen printing, inks such as UV-cured inks, water-based inks, solvent-based inks, plastisol, and discharge inks are utilized. Screen printing is employed for garment printing and printing applications in industries such as automotive, textile, and food & beverages. Other applications of screen printing include container printing, optical disk printing, touch panel printing, and toy printing. Screen printing is preferred over traditional printing, as it offers extended shelf life.

Based on the type, the global screen printing inks market has been segmented solvent-based, water-based, UV-cured, and others. Based on application, the market has been divided into labels & packaging, commercial printing, publication, and others. In terms of region, the global screen printing inks market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the global screen printing inks market in 2017. China accounted for a major share of the screen printing inks market in the Asia Pacific in 2017, due to rise in the demand for screen printing inks in end-user industries in the country such as packaging, automotive, textile, and food & beverages. The region has immense potential for the screen printing inks market. This can be ascribed to the growth of the automotive industry in India.

The report analyzes and forecasts the screen printing inks market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ thousand) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global screen printing inks market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for screen printing inks during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the screen printing inks market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global screen printing inks market. Porter’s five forces model for the screen printing inks market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The report also includes analysis of various type and application segments of the market based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for screen printing inks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual type and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global screen printing inks market. Key players profiled in the report are Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Flint Group, Huber Group, Sun chemicals, Fujifilm Specialty Ink Systems Ltd., Toyo Ink Co., Ltd., Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Kolorcure, Grafco, and Nazdar Ink Technologies. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the screen printing inks market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated for type, application, and regional segments. The market size and forecast for each type, application, and regional segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

The global screen printing inks market has been segmented as follows:

Global Screen Printing Inks Market, by Type

– Solvent-based

– Water-based

– UV-cured

– Others (Including Discharge Inks and Plastisols)

Global Screen Printing Inks Market, by Application

– Labels & Packaging

– Commercial Printing

– Publication

– Others (Including Office Stationery, Magazines, and Newspapers)

Global Screen Printing Inks Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

– Analysis of various types and applications of screen printing inks

– Key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the screen printing inks market at the global, regional, and country levels

– Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook for and forecast of the global screen printing inks market between 2018 and 2026

– Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

– Porter’s five forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the market

