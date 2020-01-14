GPU Database Market by Type, Applications, Deployment, Trends & Demands – Global Forecast to 2023

GPU database Market, by Component (Tools, Services), by Tools (GPU-Accelerated Databases, GPU-Accelerated Analytics), by Services (Consulting, Support and Maintenance), by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), by Application (Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Threat Intelligence, Customer Experience Management), by Vertical (BFSI, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications) — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Rising demand for gaining insights from the tremendous amount of data generated globally is boosting the demand for GPU database market. GPU databases use GPUs for performing database operations. The GPU, a programmable processor, helps in providing high resolution images and videos. GPUs have parallel processing capabilities which can process enormous data in a very less timeframe. These are used for big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. GPU databases makes it easy to work with large or extremely fast data sets which are generated from sources such as IoT and business transactions. The advanced computing of GPU eases the process of dealing with complex queries.

Regional Analysis

The global GPU database market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of GPU database market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Among the regions mentioned, North America is expected to dominate the GPU database market. Increasing need for analysis of large volumes of data along with rapid growth of artificial intelligence and machine learning in this region contributes to its largest share. Moreover, presence of leading market players such as Nvidia, Kinetica, and Omnisci is boosting the growth of GPU database market in this region. These market players are focusing on collaboration and product launches to tap the growing demand of GPU databases market. For instance, in April 2019, OmniSci launched a SaaS offering of GPU-accelerated analytics called MapD Cloud. It helps its users to access the fastest open source SQL engine and visual analytics platform. Also, in October 2019, NVIDIA introduced an open source GPU-acceleration software platform for machine learning and data science. It provides data scientists with tools to run data science pipeline on GPUs. North America is followed by Europe in the GPU database market while Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players

The key players in the GPU Database Market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Nvidia Corporation (US), Kinetica DB Inc. (US), OmniSci, Inc. (US), Neo4j, Inc. (US), Brytlyt (UK), BlazingDB, Inc. (US), Zilliz (China), SQream (US), Jedox AG (Germany), and HeteroDB, Inc. (Japan). These players contribute a major share in the growth of GPU database market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Blazegraph (US), H2O.ai (US), FASTDATA.io (US), Fuzzy Logix Inc. (US), and Graphistry (US), and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Research Objectives

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

Continued…….

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 GPU Database Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table 2 North America: GPU Database Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 3 Europe: GPU Database Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: GPU Database Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: GPU Database Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued…….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global GPU Database Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global GPU Database Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global GPU Database Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global GPU Database Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

