Hazard Tape Market – Asia Pacific Witnessed Fastest Growth Attributed to Growing Opportunities of Research and Development

Hazard Tape Overview: Hazard tape is a non-adhesive, radiantly-colored tape that is intended to catch attention of people so as to minimize the risk of severe injuries and keep people safe. Caution or hazard tape is a type of barricade tape that is meant to promote safety and restrict entry into harmful places such as laboratories or explosive areas. Different color shades are used to communicate different kinds of warnings such as radiation exposure or physical hazard. Yellow and black hazard tape is used to warn about the danger of construction or production (industrial) sites, while magenta or purple and yellow hazard tape is used for laboratories or radiation exposure areas.

OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and ANSI (American National Standards Institute) Specifications are Maintaining Uniformity in the Design of Hazard Tapes

According to OSHA, 4,674 workers were killed on job in the private industry in 2017, of which, around 20% were from the construction field, which is, one in five worker deaths in construction. The leading cause of private sector worker deaths in the building and construction industry was falls, followed by electrocution, object force, and caught-in/between. Hazard tapes or caution tapes help prevent accidents like these at production or construction sites by promoting caution.

Key manufacturers of hazard tape are following specifications and standards laid down by health and safety regulation authorities, owing to which, design parameters are uniform among manufacturers. Key differentiating factors to sustain oneself in the competition are the use of high-quality material and the cost of hazard tape offered to the end users. Apart from these factors, end users are moving toward the use of customized hazard tape, such as those that specify the activity going on and the name of the company. Biodegradable hazard tape is anticipated to grow in demand, due to end users’ choice for environment-friendly and non-toxic tape options. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of hazard tape that can be sustained in the worst environment, and can also be reused maximum times.

e-Commerce Opening Doors of Opportunity for Key Players in the Hazard Tape Market

Hazard tape is an industrial product and not easily available at ordinary stores, which is restraining the growth of the market. The ease of selling products on the Internet is attracting manufacturers to sell their products online, and deliver more efficient services to customers. Large e-Commerce platforms are observing high demand for industrial products such as hazard tape.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Be the Next Prominent Marketplace for Hazard Tape

Stringent safety regulations and employee welfare authorities in Europe and North America are anticipated to boost the demand for hazard tape. The rapid growth of industrialization and construction activities in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil are projected to surge the hazard tape market due to fast-paced growth in the next five years. Key players from Europe and North America are anticipated to grasp this opportunity and enter the Asia Pacific market with the help of local industrial product distributors.

Global Hazard Tape Market: Segmentation

The global hazard tape market is segmented on the basis of material, thickness of tape, and end-user base.

On the basis of material, the global hazard tape market has been segmented into:

Plastic

Aluminum Foil

On the basis of thickness of tape, the global hazard tape market has been segmented into:

Up to 2 mil

2 to 4 mil

4 to 6 mil

6 to 8 mil

8 mil & Above

On the basis of end-user base, the global hazard tape market has been segmented into: