Hearing Aid Batteries Market Business Growth, Trends Forecast from 2019-2025

Traditional hearing aid batteries were produced using trace amounts of mercury to assist with conductivity and stabilize internal components, but mercury is no longer used in hearing aid batteries. Zinc-air batteries remain stable for up to three years when stored in a room temperature, dry environment.The global average price of is in the increasing trend, from 247 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 259 USD/K Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

Key manufacturers in the hearing aid batteries market include: SPECTRUM BRANDS, Energizer Holdings, Montana Tech, Duracell, Panasonic, Sony, Toshiba, Swatch, ZeniPower, Kodak, NEXcell, NANFU.

Market Segment by Type:
312 Type

675 Type

13 Type

Other Market Segment by Applications, Hearing Aid Batteries market report focuses on the position and outlook for major applications/end users: Behind-the-ear (BTE) Hearing Aids

In-the-ear (ITE) Hearing Aids

