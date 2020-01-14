Hemostasis Diagnostics Market is Expanding at a 8.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2025

Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market: Snapshot

The global hemostasis diagnostics market is primarily driven by the ever-increasing disease burden of blood clotting disorders. Hemophilia, vitamin k deficiency, and disseminated intravascular coagulation are some of the factors responsible for blood clotting disorders that not only requires relevant treatment, but also timely and affordable diagnosis. As per statistics presented by the World Health Organization, an estimated 400, 000 people worldwide suffer from hemophilia, of which 56% remain undiagnosed. This will stoke growth of the hemostasis diagnostics market.

Technological breakthroughs leading to the development of advanced products for hemostasis diagnostics is also stoking growth of this market. This has enabled clinicians to perform varied tasks and bring about efficiency and efficacy in hemostasis diagnostics.

Obtain Report Details @

A report by Transparency Market Research estimates the global hemostasis diagnostics market to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2017 and 2025 vis-à-vis revenue. At this pace, the market is expected to attract a revenue of US$3,979.5 mn by 2025 from US$1,960.0 mn in 2016.

Hospital/Clinics End user to Continue to Remain Dominant

The global hemostasis diagnostics market is assessed on the basis of product type, test type, end-user, and geography in this report. Based on product type, the global hemostasis diagnostics market has been segmented into laboratory systems, consumables, and point-of-care testing systems. Among these, consumables segment accounted for the leading revenue in 2016 and is projected to continue its position by the end of 2025. The end-user segments of the hemostasis diagnostics market include hospital/clinics, independent diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and others. Hospital/clinics is likely to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2017-2022; the segment is anticipated to display increased market share over the period.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

Asia Pacific to Exhibit Lucrative Prospects in Forthcoming Years

In terms of geography, the worldwide market for hemostasis diagnostics is divided into five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, North America held the leading market share in 2016. The region, however, is anticipated lose its market share by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% for the forecast period. High prevalence of cardiac diseases, well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and high awareness for hemostasis diagnostics are the factors attributed to the growth of the market in North America.

Request Report Brochure @

Europe follows North America to be the second-leading market for hemostasis diagnostics. High awareness and demand for superior quality diagnostics is one of the key factors driving the hemostasis diagnostics market in the region.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com