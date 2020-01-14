HERBAL SUPPLEMENTS AND REMEDIES MARKET ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SHARE, INDUSTRY TRENDS, SUPPLY DEMAND, FORECAST AND SALES TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Herbal Supplements and Remedies market for 2018-2023.

Herbal supplements and remedies, sometimes called botanicals, have many active constituents, which are natural way of providing support for overall health and well-being. Also they can have drug-like effects.

Echinacea is used to prevent cold. Ginkgo is used to improve memory. Flaxseed is used to lower cholesterol level. The list of herbal supplements and remedies goes on and on. Herbal supplements and remedies including health care products and finished herbal products which extracted from herbs.

Herbal supplements and remedies are sold in many different forms – dried leaves for teas, powdered, as capsules or tablets, or in solution.

Herbal supplements and remedies are mainly extracted from plants, which have many active constituents, and are natural way of providing support for overall health and well-being. Also they can have drug-like effects. In China, herbal has been used as medicine to cure people since thousands years ago and they are good at curing chronic disease in comparison with the western medicine. Especially in recent years, resistance to drugs, toxic and side effects and other weaknesses of western medicine are more and more obvious, however herbal can solve these problems very well. But in Europe and North America, especially in USA, herbal is not allowed to be sold as medicine but as health care products. However, it is researched that one in five people eat herbal supplements and remedies in past five years in USA. Consequently, the market of herbal supplements and remedies is promising and will have fast development in the following years.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Herbal Supplements and Remedies will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 8780 million by 2023, from US$ 6670 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Herbal Supplements and Remedies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3242982-2018-2023-global-wet-tissues-and-wipes-consumption-market-report

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Mono – Herb Type

Multi – Herb Type

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Health Care Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

NBTY(US)

Tsumura(JP)

Weleda(CH)

DSM（NL）

Nature’s Sunshine Products(US)

Madaus(DE)

Nutraceutical(US)

Arkopharma(FR)

Schwabe(DE)

Ricola(CH)

Blackmores(AU)

Dabur(IN)

Herbal Africa（ZA)

Pharma Nord APS(DM)

SIDO MUNCUL(ID)

Nature’s Answer (US)

TwinLab(US)

Pharmavite(US)b

Arizona Natural(US)

Potter’s Herbals(UK)

Tongrentang(CN)

TASLY(CN)

Yunnan Baiyao(CN)

Sanjiu(CN)

Zhongxin(CN)

Haiyao(CN)

Taiji(CN)

Kunming Pharma(CN)

JZJT(CN)

Guangzhou Pharma(CN)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Herbal Supplements and Remedies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Herbal Supplements and Remedies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Herbal Supplements and Remedies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Herbal Supplements and Remedies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Herbal Supplements and Remedies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Herbal Supplements and Remedies Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mono – Herb Type

2.2.2 Multi – Herb Type

2.3 Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Herbal Supplements and Remedies Segment by Application

2.4.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

2.4.2 Health Care Industry

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies by Players

3.1 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Herbal Supplements and Remedies Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Herbal Supplements and Remedies by Regions

4.1 Herbal Supplements and Remedies by Regions

4.1.1 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas Herbal Supplements and Remedies Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC Herbal Supplements and Remedies Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Herbal Supplements and Remedies Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3242982-2018-2023-global-wet-tissues-and-wipes-consumption-market-report

