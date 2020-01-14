Industrial Communication Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Industrial Communication Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Various industry verticals have different requirements on connectivity solutions due to harsh environments in which they operate in. This leads companies to adopt different methods of industrial communication. In addition to traditional wired communications between devices, the industry is increasingly relying on wireless connections. Industrial communication is the key to greater productivity for any company as it helps the enterprise in controlling machines and entire production line, monitor modern traffic systems and control power distribution.

High performance industrial communication technology can transfer large amounts of data in real-time and with minimum delay, operates in an energy efficient manner, utilizes more wireless technology, both within plant and remote connectivity and connects a large number of individual devices in a reliable manner with data security.

Industrial CommunicationMarket: Drivers and Challenges

Industrial communication market has grown at an exponential rate in the past few years due to increasing adoption of industrial internet of things (IIoT). Industrial Internet of Things connects different infrastructure and reduces operating expenses which helps drive the growth of industrial communication market. The increased bandwidth capabilities of open networks like Ethernet is used in Internet of Things automation and smart factories to streamline maintenance in order to eliminate breakdowns. Also, due to wide adoption of M2M (Machine to Machine) solutions for controlling power grid communications and remote monitoring of smart meters has contributed to the growth of industrial communication market.

Industrial CommunicationMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation on the basis of protocol:

Fieldbus

Industrial Ethernet

Wireless

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Utilities

Healthcare and Medical

Food and Beverages

Manufacturing

Others

Industrial CommunicationMarket: Competition Landscape

Few of the companies in industrial communication market are: ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Rockwell Automation, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Advanced Industrial Automation Group, Infineon Technologies AG, National Instruments, General Electric, Siemens AG and Schneider Electric SE.

Industrial Communication Market: Regional Overview

Industrial communication market is currently dominated by North America region owing to advancements in technology and prevalence of Internet of Things market. Europe industrial communication market follows next as the region is quite well versed with latest technologies and the adoption rate of various industry verticals towards advanced technologies is high. APEJ region is picking up pace in the industrial communication market due to growing industrialization in this region.

