Isoprene Monomer Market Consumption Analysis, Business Overview and Upcoming Trends Forecast by 2025

The isoprene monomer market is predicted to rise at a healthy 5.9% CAGR between 2018 and 2025 vis-à-vis revenue. Isoprene monomer finds widespread application in a range of applications including medical equipment, toys, baby bottles nipples, tires, shoe soles, and elastic films among others. Gaining from the steadfast growth of end users of isoprene monomer, the isoprene monomer market is benefitted.

This report researches the worldwide Isoprene Monomer market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Isoprene Monomer breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Isoprene Monomer or 2-methyl-1, 3-butadiene, is a common organic compound with the formula CH2=C(CH3)CH=CH2. In its pure form, it is a colorless volatile liquid.

The Isoprene Monomer industry concentration is high; there are no more than 20 manufacturers that take the majority share in the whole industry, and mainly distributed in Europe, US and Japan. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Russia and United States such as Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Sibur, Synthez-Kauchuk and Goodyear Chemical.

Most company have one or two plants, usually in domestic area. Also, there are international companies set up factories in other countries too, such as Shell has a plant in United States. Many companies developed their own production line to produce market products such as synthetic rubber, rather than sale Isoprene Monomer to other companies.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Many companies developed their own technology to produce Isoprene Monomer. Russia companies like Togliattikauchuk applies Dehydrogenation method, due to the low production of natural rubber.

C5 fraction extraction method is usually applied by American and Chinese companies, which is also related to the petroleum refinery situation in these areas. For the past 5 years, some Chinese manufacturers have deeply researched about the technology of producing Isoprene Monomer, to meet the increasing demand in rubber industry in domestic area since 2010.

The production of Isoprene Monomer is increasing in the past years, while the price of Isoprene Monomer is in fluctuation. The price of Isoprene monomer is forecasted to increase at rate of 1%~3%, due to the increasing of crude oil price and tightening of natural rubber supply in the coming years. As the application of Isoprene Monomer is increasing in both synthetic rubber industry and fine chemical industry, the demand of Isoprene Monomer would increase continuously in the future, and the increase would be more modest.

Global Isoprene Monomer market size will increase to 3480 Million US$ by 2025, from 2330 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Isoprene Monomer.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Isoprene Monomer capacity, production, value, price and market share of Isoprene Monomer in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Sibur

Synthez-Kauchuk

Shell

JSR

Goodyear Chemical

Kuraray

ZEON CORPORATION

SINOPEC

Jinhai Chenguang

Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical

Kaixin

Yikesi

Yuangang Petrochemical

Isoprene Monomer Breakdown Data by Type

Polymerization Grade

Chemical Grade

Isoprene Monomer Breakdown Data by Application

IR

SIS

IIR

Fine Chemicals

Isoprene Monomer Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Isoprene Monomer Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Isoprene Monomer capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Isoprene Monomer manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

