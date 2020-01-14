JEANS MARKET 2018: GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global market size of Jeans in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Jeans in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Jeans market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. However, denim blue jeans are particularly identified with US culture, especially the United States Old West. As well, although denim jeans are mostly known as a fashion garment in the 2011s, they are still worn as protective garments by some individuals, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their high durability as compared to other common fabrics.

Since the post war era, the denim jeans became popular among young people. Denim jeans are a cornerstone of the American wardrobe and an important cotton product (accounting for almost one-fifth of all cotton clothing at retail). Almost all US consumers own denim jeans and most of them say their closets are full of denim and they enjoy wearing it regularly.

Denim jeans are purchased for durability, longevity, and versatility because consumers find greater value in a product they know will last longer and fit better; therefore price is not the main factor in the denim jeans purchase decision, unlike other clothing. This positioning ensures that denim jeans will continue to have a place on store shelves and in consumers’ closets. And the brands that consumers` favorite are Levi`s, Lee, Wrangler, Gap Inc., Old Navy, and so on.

In 2017, the global Jeans market size was 57400 million US$ and is forecast to 61200 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Jeans market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Jeans include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Jeans include

PVH Corporation

Inditex

H&M

Replay

Mango

Frame

Citizen of Humanity

Denham

Pull&Bear

TopShop

VF Corp.

AG Jeans

American Apparel

American Eagle Outfitters

Uniqlo

Parasuco

Calvin Klein

True Religion

Diesel S.p.A.

DL1961 Premium Denim

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Paper Denim & Cloth

Edwin

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Fidelity Denim

Gap

Goldsign Jeans

Market Size Split by Type

Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit

Market Size Split by Application

Women

Men

Children

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Jeans market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Jeans market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Jeans manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Jeans with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Jeans submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Jeans Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Jeans Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Regular Fit

1.4.3 Slim Fit

1.4.4 Loose Fit

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Jeans Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Women

1.5.3 Men

1.5.4 Children

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Jeans Market Size

2.1.1 Global Jeans Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Jeans Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Jeans Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Jeans Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Jeans Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Jeans Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Jeans Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Jeans Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Jeans Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Jeans Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Jeans Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Jeans Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Jeans Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Jeans Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Jeans Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Jeans Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Jeans Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

11 Company Profiles

11.1 PVH Corporation

11.1.1 PVH Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans

11.1.4 Jeans Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Inditex

11.2.1 Inditex Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans

11.2.4 Jeans Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 H&M

11.3.1 H&M Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans

11.3.4 Jeans Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Replay

11.4.1 Replay Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans

11.4.4 Jeans Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Mango

11.5.1 Mango Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans

11.5.4 Jeans Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Frame

11.6.1 Frame Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans

11.6.4 Jeans Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Citizen of Humanity

11.7.1 Citizen of Humanity Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans

11.7.4 Jeans Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Denham

11.8.1 Denham Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans

11.8.4 Jeans Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Pull&Bear

11.9.1 Pull&Bear Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans

11.9.4 Jeans Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 TopShop

11.10.1 TopShop Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Jeans

11.10.4 Jeans Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 VF Corp.

11.12 AG Jeans

11.13 American Apparel

11.14 American Eagle Outfitters

11.15 Uniqlo

11.16 Parasuco

11.17 Calvin Klein

11.18 True Religion

11.19 Diesel S.p.A.

11.20 DL1961 Premium Denim

11.21 Dolce & Gabbana Srl

11.22 Paper Denim & Cloth

11.23 Edwin

11.24 Esprit Holdings Ltd

11.25 Fidelity Denim

11.26 Gap

11.27 Goldsign Jeans

……Continued

