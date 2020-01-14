Laboratory Mills Market – Flourishing Market Landscapes in Developing Countries to Present Lucrative Opportunities

A mill is a machine that breaks a material into fine, small-sized particles through cutting, crushing, or grinding. Mills are important in material analysis in laboratories. Laboratory mills are employed to prepare samples for analysis. They are used for obtaining fine, coarse, or ultra-fine particles of a material, in either continuous or batch operations. The output of laboratory mills is fine and perfectly homogenized specimens used in physical and chemical analyses.

An accurate and reliable product analysis can be performed only when a high-quality sample is obtained from laboratory mills. Laboratory mills are used in both dry grinding and wet grinding. While selecting a laboratory mill, it needs to be ensured that properties of the material are not altered during grinding.

Analysis of specimen samples is witnessing rise in the demand for use in developing pharmaceuticals, automotive paint and varnish components, wood paint components, and bio-components across the world. This is raising the demand for high-quality samples for analysis. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for laboratory mills.

Production of automobiles is rising across the world, which is increasing the usage of automotive paints. This, in turn, is increasing the manufacture of automotive paints. Since laboratory mills are employed in the preparation of automotive paint pigments, surge in the automobile production is subsequently raising the demand for laboratory mills. On the other hand, the increasing demand from end-use industries for ultra-fine specimen particles acts as a restraint of the global laboratory mills market.

Based on type, the global laboratory mills market has been segmented into ball mills, disc mills, rotor mills, cutting mills, and others. Based on application, the market has been divided into life sciences, paints, printing inks, agriculture, and others (including nano applications, agro-chemistry, pigments, and dyes).

Laboratory mills are used in biotechnology applications such as mechanical separation of bio-components from a substance through cell disruption. They are applied in the cosmetics industry to produce beauty and personal care products such as lipsticks, face powder, skin creams, and sunscreen lotions. In the pharmaceutical industry, laboratory mills are utilized to manufacture additives and active ingredients that require particles with fineness within a nanometer range. Pigments used in marine painting are formed by using laboratory mills.

Marine paints need to be resistant to freshwater, saltwater, UV radiations, diesel oil, and chemicals. When mixed with wood paints and varnishes, very small silver particles develop antibacterial properties that protect the wood. These small silver particles are grinded by laboratory mills. Laboratory mills are employed in developing pigments for top coats used in automotive painting.

Major companies operating in the global laboratory mills market are NETZSCH-Feinmahltechnik GmbH, Retsch GmbH, Foss A/S, IKA-Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Nippon Coke & Engineering Company Ltd, Bühler AG, Eriez, Brabender® GmbH & Co. KG, Perten Instruments, and The Fitzpatrick Company.