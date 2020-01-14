Offshore Mooring Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Market Size, Applications Overview, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast To 2023

Offshore Mooring Systems Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Offshore Mooring Systems Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Spread, SPM, Dynamic Positioning, Tendons), Anchorage (DEA, Suction Anchors, Vertical Load Anchors), Application (TLP, SPAR, FPSO, Drill Ships, and Others), and Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Market Synopsis: Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market

Mooring Systems support the anchorage of the ships or floating vessels and platforms across all sorts of water depths. The market of offshore mooring systems has seen a huge growth from the last few years. The factors which affect the market of offshore mooring systems are growth in oil and gas production and growing demand for energy. As the population is continuously growing mainly in the countries such as China and India, the demand of energy is also growing high, which lead the market of offshore mooring systems. Along with this, purchasing power of consumers are also increasing, which leads the high demand of transportation fuels. Demand for transportation fuels further boost the market of offshore mooring systems. However, lack of technological knowledge among the players may be a major challenge for the growth of the market.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global offshore mooring systems includes –

DELMAR SYSTEMS INC (US)

SBM Offshore (Netherlands)

MODEC Inc. (Japan)

Offspring International Limited (UK)

Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V. (Netherlands)

Balltec Ltd. (UK)

BW Offshore (Norway)

Bluewater (Netherlands)

Trelleborg Marine Systems (UAE)

Timberland Equipment Limited (Canada)

The global offshore mooring systems market is highly competitive with many companies, across the globe. The companies adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their foothold in the overal market. Some of the key strategies adopted by the companies include expansions & investments, acquisitions, and new product developments.

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market: Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The global offshore mooring systems market has been segmented on the basis of type, anchorage, and application. The type segment is classified into spread, SPM (Single Point Mooring), dynamic positioning, tendons, and others. The anchorage segment is classified into Drag Embedment Anchors (DEA), suction Anchors, vertical Load Anchors, driven pile, and others. The application segment is classified into Tension Leg Platform (TLP), semi-Submersible, SPAR, FPSO, drill Ships, and others.

On the basis of type, spread mooring systems accounted the largest share in 2017 and is expected to retain this position till 2023. These moors can be utilized in a various range of platforms such as mobile offshore drilling units (MODU).

On the basis of anchorage, the market is segmented into Drag Embedment Anchors (DEA), suction anchors, vertical load anchors, driven pile, and others. The suction anchors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is also projected to experience maximum growth from 2018 to 2023. This is attributed to its cost-effective and more safely nature.

The global offshore mooring systems market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). Asia-pacific held the largest share in the offshore mooring systems market, followed by North America and Europe. This is attributed to the presence of high population in this region and growing the demand of energy and clean electricity. Hence, Asia-Pacific region has witnessed an overwhelming increase in the demand for offshore mooring systems market. China accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and India is anticipated to exhibit maximum growth over the forecast period. North America and Europe accounted for the second and third largest market, respectively, for offshore mooring systems and are expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The Global offshore mooring systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period

Intended Audience:

End Users

Service Providers

Regulatory Bodies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Government Associations

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3. Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued……

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market: by Region, 2018-2023

Table 2 North America Offshore Mooring Systems Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 3 Europe Offshore Mooring Systems Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 4 Asia-pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 5 Row Offshore Mooring Systems Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 6 Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market, by Type, by Region, 2018-2023

Table 7 North America Offshore Mooring Systems Market, by Type, by Country, 2018-2023

Table 8 Europe Offshore Mooring Systems Market, by Type, by Country, 2018-2023

Table 9 Asia-pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Market by Type, by Country, 2018-2023

Continued…….

