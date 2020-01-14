OPERATIONAL DATABASE MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report focuses on the global Operational Database Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operational Database Management development in United States, Europe and China.

Operational database management systems are used to update data in real-time. These types of databases allow users to do more than simply view archived data. Operational databases allow you to modify that data (add, change or delete data), doing it in real-time. OLTP databases provide transactions as main abstraction to guarantee data consistency that guarantees the so-called ACID properties. Basically, the consistency of the data is guaranteed in the case of failures and/or concurrent access to the data.

The growing role of operational databases in the IT industry is moving fast from legacy databases to real-time operational databases capable to handle distributed web and mobile demand and to address Big data challenges. Recognizing this, Gartner started to publish the Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems in October 2013.

In 2017, the global Operational Database Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Microsoft

SAP

IBM

Intersystems Corporation

Mongodb

Marklogic

Neo Technologies

Mariadb Corporation

Aerospike

Datastax

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Data Formatting

Data Validation

Error Tracking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Operational Database Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Operational Database Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Operational Database Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Operational Database Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Data Formatting

1.5.3 Data Validation

1.5.4 Error Tracking

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Operational Database Management Market Size

2.2 Operational Database Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Operational Database Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Operational Database Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Operational Database Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Operational Database Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Operational Database Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Operational Database Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Operational Database Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Operational Database Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Operational Database Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Operational Database Management Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Operational Database Management Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Operational Database Management Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Operational Database Management Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 SAP

12.3.1 SAP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Operational Database Management Introduction

12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Operational Database Management Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SAP Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Operational Database Management Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Operational Database Management Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 Intersystems Corporation

12.5.1 Intersystems Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Operational Database Management Introduction

12.5.4 Intersystems Corporation Revenue in Operational Database Management Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Intersystems Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Mongodb

12.6.1 Mongodb Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Operational Database Management Introduction

12.6.4 Mongodb Revenue in Operational Database Management Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Mongodb Recent Development

12.7 Marklogic

12.7.1 Marklogic Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Operational Database Management Introduction

12.7.4 Marklogic Revenue in Operational Database Management Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Marklogic Recent Development

12.8 Neo Technologies

12.8.1 Neo Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Operational Database Management Introduction

12.8.4 Neo Technologies Revenue in Operational Database Management Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Neo Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Mariadb Corporation

12.9.1 Mariadb Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Operational Database Management Introduction

12.9.4 Mariadb Corporation Revenue in Operational Database Management Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Mariadb Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Aerospike

12.10.1 Aerospike Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Operational Database Management Introduction

12.10.4 Aerospike Revenue in Operational Database Management Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Aerospike Recent Development

12.11 Datastax

……Continued

