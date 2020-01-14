Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market 2019 | Future Growth, Top Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) devices are used to provide combination therapy to COPD patients for indirect removal of mucous by applying positive expiratory pressure with high-frequency oscillation. OPEP devices are piped shaped hand held devices which has a mouthpiece and perforated cover which encases a stainless steel ball resting in a circular cone. OPED devices are basically used for clearance of excess secretion from lungs and improving ventilation of lungs. OPEP devices are generally used to treat the patients suffering from COPD, asthma or bronchitis. OPEP devices create vibration due to its oscillatory motion which results expel of excess mucous from the lungs. A typical session of OPEP devices to treat COPD patient require around 20 minutes. The main advantage of this devices is that it reduces the re-hospitalization of patients. According to a survey, 28% of COPD patient do not require re-hospitalization for 30 days after providing therapy by OPEP devices.

Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factors driving the growth of OPEP devices market are increasing the prevalence of COPD and asthmatic patient. A significant rise in post-operative complication is also responsible for the growing demand for OPEP devices. Beside that advancement in technology and increase spending by manufacturers for production of more improved OPED devices will also boost the growth of this market. Decreasing number of re-hospitalization cases of COPD patients after providing therapy by OPEP device will propel the growth of this market. The stringent FDA policies for the approval of OPEP devices will restrain the growth of this market. The rise in some complication in breathing after the user of OPEP devices will hamper the growth of this market.

Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Segmentation

The global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market is classified on the basis of application and end user

Based on application, Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market is segmented into following:

Breathing

Coughing

Based on end user, Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Overview

Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) devices market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to rise in the number of COPD and asthmatic patient. World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that around 3 million deaths were caused by COPD in 2015. According to “The Global Asthma Report 2014” around 334 million people suffering from asthma worldwide. This rise in number of COPD and asthmatic patient is responsible for significant growth of OPEP devices market. According to a survey, 28% of COPD patient do not require re-hospitalization after the use of OPEP devices. OPEP devices market are classified on the basis of application and end-user. Among end user hospital is expected to gain maximum market share in term of value over the forecast period.

Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geographical region the Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) devices market is segmented in seven key region viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global OPEP devices market due to high prevalence of COPD patients. After North America, OPEP devices market is followed by Western Europe and APEJ region. Increase spending by the manufacturer for the development of OPED devices will responsible for the high growth of this market in Western Europe. APEJ region will show the rapid growth for OPEP devices market owing to rise in number of asthmatic patients.

Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market identified across the value chain include Trudell Medical International, PARI GmbH, Smiths Group plc., Allergan, plc., Galamed Corporation.

