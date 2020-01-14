Pet Dry Food Market – Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to, Analysis, Forecast to 2026

Pet dry food is a part of pet food products. It is processed in the dried form through a blend of multiple ingredients. It is extruded pet food product that is crunchy in texture and is available in multiple shapes and sizes with moisture content of about 8% to 10%. Pet dry food uses raw materials of plant origin and meat and meat by-products. It is palatable in taste and includes essential nutrients required for the physiological needs of pets.

Pet dry food has increased in popularity in recent years, owing to an increase in the level of its quality and product specialization. Moreover, low cost of pet dry food compared to pet wet food has boosted demand for it across the globe. In addition, increase in the pet population is anticipated to drive the global pet dry food market during the forecast period.

The global pet dry food market can be classified based on pet, product, age, ingredient, packaging, distribution channel, and region. Based on pet, the global pet dry food market can be segmented into dogs, cats, and others. In terms of product, the market can be classified into regular food, functional food, and supplement or medicinal food. Based on age, the market can be categorized into kitten or puppy food, adult food, and mature pet food.

In terms of ingredient, the pet dry food market can be segmented into animal-based, plant- based, and mixed animal or plant-based dry pet food. Based on packaging, the market can be divided into pouch, can, jar, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be classified into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. The offline distribution channel segment can be further categorized into large format stores, specialty stores, independent retailers, and pet care druggists and pharmacists.

In terms of region, the global pet dry food market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, increase in concerns for pet health have fueled demand for pet dry food. In Europe, rise in concerns about the diet of pets has boosted demand for pet dry food. Adoption of different breed of animals with specific nutritional requirements has fuelled the demand for pet dry food in Europe.

In Asia Pacific, increase in pet care centers has fueled demand for pet dry food. In Middle East & Africa, increase in the number of distribution channels of products and awareness about pet dry food are anticipated to boost demand for pet dry food during the forecast period. South America is also estimated to be an attractive region of the pet dry food market, owing to penetration of multiple dry pet food products by manufacturers in the region.

Major drivers of the global pet dry food market are long shelf life of the product, low chances of product deterioration, low cost of the product, increase in the pet population, and rise in awareness about the diet of pets among owners.

However, a major restraint of the global pet dry food market is substitutes for pet food such as semi-wet or liquid food. Nevertheless, new product development in pet dry food, collaboration of market players with pet care centers, and penetration of e-commerce businesses are expected to create significant opportunities for the pet dry food market.

Major players operating in the pet dry food market include Nestlé S.A., Mars, Incorporated, Blue Pet Products, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive, Big Heart Pet Brands, Simmons Pet Food, Inc., Petco Animal Supplies, Inc., Almo Nature USA, INC., Canidae Corporation, Life’s Abundance, Inc., Affinity Petcare S.A, Cargill, Incorporated, ADM Animal Nutrition, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.