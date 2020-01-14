PREMIUM MOTORCYCLE HELMETS MARKET 2018: GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Premium Motorcycle helmets are those, which are fashionable and offer improved safety. The target market for premium helmets constitutes people who have relatively high disposable income and ride motorcycles for recreational or leisure activities. As such, the developed markets, Europe, North America, and Japan are the major markets for premium helmets worldwide.

The global average price of premium motorcycle helmets is in the decreasing trend, from 417 USD/Unit in 2012 to 386 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of premium motorcycle helmets according to styles includes full face helmet and open face helmet. The proportion of Full Face Helmet in 2016 is about 83%.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Premium Motorcycle Helmets will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1180 million by 2023, from US$ 880 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Premium Motorcycle Helmets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Full Face Helmet

Open Face Helmet

Segmentation by application:

Motorcycle

Scooter

Step-Through

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bell

Schuberth

Nolan

OGK Kabuto

Shoei

Suomy

HJC

AGV

Arai

Shark

Airoh

LAZER

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Premium Motorcycle Helmets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Premium Motorcycle Helmets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Premium Motorcycle Helmets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Premium Motorcycle Helmets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Premium Motorcycle Helmets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Premium Motorcycle Helmets Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full Face Helmet

2.2.2 Open Face Helmet

2.3 Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Premium Motorcycle Helmets Segment by Application

2.4.1 Motorcycle

2.4.2 Scooter

2.4.3 Step-Through

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets by Players

3.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Premium Motorcycle Helmets Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Premium Motorcycle Helmets by Regions

4.1 Premium Motorcycle Helmets by Regions

4.1.1 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas Premium Motorcycle Helmets Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC Premium Motorcycle Helmets Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Premium Motorcycle Helmets by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Europe Premium Motorcycle Helmets Value by Countries (2013-2018)

7.2 Europe Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Premium Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

……Continued

