REAL ESTATE SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Real Estate Software market for 2018-2023.

Real Estate Software market, in order to become great agents, good agents need great real estate software. In order to become top producers, great agents need the best real estate software.

Each of the Real Estate Software manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Real Estate Software keep keen on expanding their Real Estate Software sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Real Estate Software manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Real Estate Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 29% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 28%, and China is followed with the share about 14%.

USA, is now the key developers of Real Estate Software. There are some vendors with poor quality products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the domestic vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Argus Financial Software, CoStar, Oracle Corp, Kingdee, Yardi Systems, are the key suppliers in the global Real Estate Software market. Top 10 took up about 61% of the global market in 2016. Argus Financial Software, CoStar, Oracle Corp, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Real Estate Software will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 4270 million by 2023, from US$ 3080 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Real Estate Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

ERP

RSM

CRM

Other

Segmentation by application:

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Accruent

Argus Financial Software

MRI Software

RealPage

Yardi Systems

AMSI Property Management

CoStar

Propertybase

IBM Tririga

Oracle Corp

SAP

IFCA

Mingyuanyun

Kingdee

Yonyou Software

Climbsoft

WxSoft Zhuhai

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Real Estate Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Real Estate Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Real Estate Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Real Estate Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Real Estate Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

