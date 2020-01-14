Vein Illumination Devices Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2019

At present, vein illumination devices are majorly used in venipuncture procedures. Venipuncture is the most common invasive medical procedure performed worldwide blood drawing and IV infusion. In addition, the devices are also used in sclerotherapy procedures enabling to identify veins and provide real-time position of the sclerosant being injected. Use of vein illumination devices leads to increased patient comfort and patient satisfaction. Besides, it also improves healthcare professional’s ability to access veins by projecting an image on a patient’s skin which reveals the position of the underlying veins. Moreover, patient discomfort related to the failure in traditional venipuncture procedure is circumvented through the use of vein illuminating devices.

The selection of the vein illumination device depends on the medical need of the patient. There are devices available in various wavelengths and illumination technologies such as magnification, transillumination and infrared technology. Infrared technology based vein illumination is a costlier affair but provides clear image for performance of efficient and accurate medical procedure. AccuVein, VeinViewer, Venoscope and Veinite are some of the major brands in this market. AccuVein Inc. is the market leader in the vein illumination device market. Healthcare professionals in U.S., Canada, Germany, France and other developed countries are already benefitting from the use of these devices in terms of improving patient satisfaction and reducing procedural failure costs.