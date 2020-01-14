Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026

Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Forecast 2019-2026 research report examines adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities , key challenges, Voice Prosthesis Devices industry ecosystem, and revenue chain analysis. This report presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting up to 5 Year 2019-2026 for the emerging segment within the Voice Prosthesis Devices market. The report is thoroughly segmented by product type, application, vertical, and region. The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players (Atos Medical, InHealth Technologies, Smiths Medical, Servona GmbH, and Hood Laboratories. The trend of mergers & acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and new product launches) that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Intellectual: global voice prosthesis devices market was valued at US$ 130 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2026. Head and neck cancer is the sixth most common type of cancer, and its incidence is growing. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), head and neck cancer accounted for nearly 4% of all cancers in the U.S. in 2017. Moreover, nearly 65,000 individuals will develop head and neck cancer in the near future. In terms of the initial site of development, 44% of head and neck cancers involve the oral cavity, 31% the larynx, and 25% the pharynx. Demand for quality health care and patient safety has led to the development and introduction of new voice prosthesis devices.

Voice Prosthesis Devices Market by Sales, Revenue and Price, Voice Prosthesis Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types, Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, and Expansion Plans, Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers, Market Competitive Situation and Trends, Market Concentration Rate.

Type I, Type II

Application I, Application II

In terms of revenue, the voice prosthesis devices market in Europe and Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.41% and 4.46%, respectively, during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing diagnosed patient population in the region and rise in treatment rates are expected to boost demand for voice prosthesis devices from 2018 to 2026. Expansion in the medtech industry and government initiatives in the region are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the next few years. The incidence of tobacco-related head and neck cancer (HNC) is decreasing, but the incidence of cancer due to the human papillomavirus continues to increase.

