Water and Sewage Market 2018 Revenue, Potential Growth, Analysis, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast by 2025

Water and sewage industry includes establishments operating water supply systems, sewage treatment plants, and steam and air-conditioning supply systems. These services are usually provided by national, state or municipal governments, or by cooperatives, and in some cases by private sector.

Water treatment plants are using technologies to reduce energy consumption in their plants. Energy-efficient technologies such as membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR) and advanced anaerobic digesters are helpful in water resource recovery. Advanced digesters are used to create biogas, and reciprocating gas engines turn that biogas into electricity, thus enabling plants to become energy neutral.

This report focuses on the global Water and Sewage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water and Sewage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SUEZ

SABESP

Nalco Champion

United Utilities

American Water

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Water Supply and Irrigation Systems

Sewage Treatment Facilities

Steam and Air-Conditioning Supply

Market segment by Application, split into

Household

Industrial

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

