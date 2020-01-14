Weigh in Motion Market – Highlights On Global Adoptions 2028

Weigh in Motion Market – Introduction

Weigh in motion (WIM) devices are specifically designed equipment to record the truck axle & gross vehicle weights as they drive over a measuring site or a sensor. The existing weigh in motion systems are witnessing an increasing traction over the conventional static weigh stations, as they don’t require the vehicle to stop, which make them a more efficient option. Numerous benefits of weigh in motion systems, such as reduced overload vehicles, easy access to busy parts of the city, reduced road deterioration and increased road safety, have fueled their adoption in recent years. These factors pushed the weigh in motion market to value roughly US$ 572 Million in 2018.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5375

Weigh in Motion Market – Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Kapsch TrafficCom along with its partner EVOCON received a contract to provide EcoTrafiXTM, a comprehensive urban mobility management solution for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This contract will enhance Kapsch TrafficCom’s urban mobility management footprint across the Latin-American region.

In January 2019, a leading player in weigh in motion market, Kistler Group, announced the strategic acquisition of the Chemnitz-based software developer AMS. Acquisition of AMS will reinforce the Kistler Group’s digital transformation.

Kapsch TrafficCom

Established in 1892 & based in Vienna, Austria, the company is a subsidiary of KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH. Kapsch TrafficCom AG provides intelligent transportation systems (ITS) globally, and operates across Intelligent Mobility Solutions and Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) segments.

Sterela SAS

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Pins-Justaret, France, Sterela SAS operates through various sectors, including electronics, weigh in motion (WIM), robotics, aerospace test tools, and analysis of road traffic, smart parking management, and live-fire military training targets. The company serves customers worldwide.

Kistler Group

Founded in 1959 & headquartered in Winterthur, Kistler Group is an internationally active Swiss group of companies that specializes in the field of measurement technology. The group manufactures, develops, and distributes torque, pressure, force, and acceleration sensors and software and electronics. Kistler holds expertise in piezoelectric & piezoresistive measurement technology.

SWARCO

Founded in 1969 & based in Wattens, Austria, SWARCO has many plants in several parts of the world. The company through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, & maintains products and systems for traffic management & road safety applications across Austria and internationally.

International Road Dynamics Inc.

Established in 1980 & headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, International Road Dynamics Inc. operates as a highway traffic management technology company worldwide. The product offerings of this company include automated truck weigh station systems, toll road equipment and systems, advanced traffic safety systems, vehicle & axle detection equipment, among others.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5375

Weigh in Motion Market Dynamics

Upward Demand for Advanced Traffic Congestion Solutions Underpinning Gains in Weigh in Motion Market

Growing concerns pertaining to increasing traffic congestion, traffic accidents, and deterioration of the environment caused by expanding population in line with rising car ownership have necessitated the adoption of advanced traffic congestion solutions. As weigh in motion equipment and systems provide highly flexible traffic monitoring options, and can classify vehicles and also determine their compliance with existing weight standards, their adoption is growing significantly.

New Trends in Weigh in Motion Market Creating Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders

The weigh in motion market is witnessing numerous significant trends, such as growing government creativity towards intelligent transportation infrastructure, rise in public-private partnerships (PPPS) and accelerating market for smart transportation. Consequently, companies operating in weigh in motion market are incorporating technology to develop in-trend equipment and systems to appeal to a wider target audience. With companies gravitating towards adoption of advanced technology in the manufacturing processes, the weigh in motion market is anticipated to witness positive changes in the forthcoming years.

High Adoption of Sensors Accelerating Weigh in Motion Market for Hardware

Growing adoption of image sensors for vehicle detection & identification coupled with rising demand for inductive loops in modern traffic signal control systems are driving weigh in motion market for hardware. Inductive loop is witnessing a proliferating demand for intelligent transportation system & weight enforcement applications as it complies with stringent vehicle flow error specifications, and provide high accuracy in vehicle counting. Furthermore, inductive loops are also being used in tandem with diverse sensor technologies, including cameras, for higher efficiency. These factors are driving the demand for sensors, which in turn is fueling growth in weigh in motion market for hardware.

Highlights of the report: