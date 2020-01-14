Workplace Transformation Market 2019-2023: Historical Analysis, Key Findings, Growth by Region , Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

The report on the global Workplace Transformation market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The human resources (HR) and information technology (IT) departments in corporate organizations work on creating a workspace environment that would ensure the smooth and flexible functioning of their business processes. The digital transformation in such organizations ensures greater employee satisfaction and higher productivity. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published and released a research report on the global workplace transformation market that infers success for this market at 17% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 22 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The critical factors driving the global workplace transformation market growth include enterprise workflow management and new technological advancements in the IT industry. The second factors leading to the market growth is increasing adoption of new technologies such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility solution & service by organizations. Other factors helping the market growth include changing the nature of the workplace, lower operational expenditures, changing demographic factors, and processes supported by organizational restructuring & reorganizing.

Major Key Players:

Accenture PLC (Ireland),

NTT Data Corporation (Japan),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Atos (France),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (U.S.),

Capgemini (France),

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.),

HCL Technologies Ltd. (India),

Citrix Systems (U.S.),

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.),

Wipro Ltd. (India), Unisys Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Infosys (India), and Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Latest Industry News

Unify, the Atos brand for communication and collaboration solutions is planning to expand its business operation in Turkey, the Middle East, and Africa.

Partnering with Microsoft, Peace of Mind Technology (POMT) is designing the technology that is being implemented in the new offices of Australia’s commercial property owners and managers Investa.

Segmentation:

The global workplace transformation market has been segmented into end-user, organization size, service type, and lastly region. Based on the end-user, this market has been segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive, government, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail, telecommunication & IT, transportation & logistics, and others.

As per organization size, the market has been segmented into small & medium size enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. On the basis of service type, the market has been segmented into application management services, asset management services, desktop virtualization services, enterprise mobility & telecom services, field services, service desk, unified communication & collaboration services, workplace automation services, workplace upgrade & migration services, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global workplace transformation market segments the market into regional markets known as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America is the essential regional market due to technological advancement and the presence of many major market players in this region. In this region, maximum revenue comes from the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market because many enterprises are adopting cloud-based solutions and deploying digital workplace services. Other factors helping the market growth in this region are globalization, foreign direct investment (FDI), increasing penetration of smartphone, rapid economic development, and internet adoption in the workforce. In this region, the important country-specific markets are China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, followed by the remaining countries of this region.

In Europe, the market is growing due to the same reasons as North America. In this region, the important economies that can be prominent country-specific markets are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK). Some key market players are based in Europe too.

The RoW segment covers countries of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In Latin America, Argentina and Brazil are two strong economies that can be suitable markets in the future. The MEA market is small due to poor countries, lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of skilled labor, and lack of technological advancement.

