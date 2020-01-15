Bifold Door Market: Growing Infrastructure Activities Are Expected To Help Accelerate The Market During 2018 – 2026

Bifold door is a type of door with panels which gets folded when it opens. Bifold doors offer space and cost saving, have low maintenance, and is suitable for both commercial and household use. All these features are expected to increase the market attractiveness of bifold doors during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing household income, and growing infrastructure activities are expected to help accelerate the bifold door market during the forecast period. Bifold doors have wide variety of options in terms of cost, style, design, colors, size, and other features. In terms of design, these doors are available in different styles which comprise decorative traditional designs or glossy or shiny design.

Bifold doors have eye catching modern looks and are used at home or in office. Manufacturers use durable and flexible material which makes the bifold doors stylish, comfortable to use, and long-lasting. Strength, thermal efficiency, maintenance, style, and cost are considered by vendors in material selection. All these factors are expected to drive the overall market of bifold doors during the forecast period. Changing consumer preferences and cost efficiency of the materials are projected to increase the demand for bifold doors. Innovation may also contribute to the growth of the bifold door market. However, fluctuation in raw material price is expected to impact the market growth of bifold doors during the forecast period.

The bifold door market can be segmented based on type, material, application, end- user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, bifold doors can be classified as French door, sliding pocket doors, and sliding patio doors. In terms of material, the bifold door market can been categorized into wood, metal, glass, and PVC (Polyvinyl chloride). Wood segment can be again subdivided into natural wood and MDF (Medium Density Fiber) wood. As compared to other materials, PVC is the most attractive segment among different end-users such as residential and commercial. Aluminum is highly preferred by the commercial sector.

There are also hybrid materials which consist of aluminum on the outside and wood inside. Based on application, the market can be divided into interior doors and exterior doors. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into online market and offline market. The online market is estimated to see enhanced growth during the forecast period. In terms of end-users, the market is classified as residential and commercial. As compared to the commercial segment, the residential segment is expected to hold large market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, the bifold door market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are expected to hold major share in the global bifold door market these regions are home to some biggest vendors. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market of bifold doors in the coming years. Emerging countries such as India and China are anticipated to show substantial growth rate because of increase in disposable income, growing infrastructure activities, and government initiatives which are expected to accelerate the market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to see substantial growth during the forecast period. As compared to other regions, South America is expected to see slower growth rate over the forecast period.

The leading players in the bifold door market are JELD-WEN Inc., Ply Gem Industries Inc., Cascade Windows Inc., AG Millworks, Pella Corporation, Associated Windows & Conservatories, AWM Building Maintenance Ltd., Brennan Enterprises Inc., Andersen Corporation, Deceunick, Sunflex, Sunfold Systems Ltd., Sorulux GmbH, ATIS Group, and others. High degree of competition exists in the bifold doors market. Market players are investing in R&D so as to incorporate new technologies in their organizations which can help them to launch new products, thereby building up their market share in the global bifold door markets.