COMPUTER-AIDED DESIGN IN ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Computer-aided design in electrical and electronics is the application of computer-aided design in electrical and electronics manufacturing industry.

The growing demand for CAD from the semiconductor industry is a key factor responsible for the strong growth of this market， the semiconductor industry is one of the major contributors to the overall revenue of the CAD market.

In 2018, the global Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ECAD (Electronic CAD)

MCAD (Mechanical CAD)

Market segment by Application, split into

Semiconductor Components

Electronics Consumer Goods

High-Technology Products

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4001395-global-computer-aided-design-in-electrical-and-electronics

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 ECAD (Electronic CAD)

1.4.3 MCAD (Mechanical CAD)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Semiconductor Components

1.5.3 Electronics Consumer Goods

1.5.4 High-Technology Products

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Market Size

2.2 Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cadence Design Systems

12.1.1 Cadence Design Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Introduction

12.1.4 Cadence Design Systems Revenue in Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cadence Design Systems Recent Development

12.2 Synopsis

12.2.1 Synopsis Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Introduction

12.2.4 Synopsis Revenue in Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Synopsis Recent Development

12.3 Mentor Graphics

12.3.1 Mentor Graphics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Introduction

12.3.4 Mentor Graphics Revenue in Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Mentor Graphics Recent Development

12.4 Siemens PLM Software

12.4.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Introduction

12.4.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development

12.5 Dassault Systèmes

12.5.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Introduction

12.5.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development

12.6 3D Systems

12.6.1 3D Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Introduction

12.6.4 3D Systems Revenue in Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 3D Systems Recent Development

12.7 SolidThinking

12.7.1 SolidThinking Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Introduction

12.7.4 SolidThinking Revenue in Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 SolidThinking Recent Development

……Also Read



