CONNECTED RAIL SOLUTIONS MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Connected rail can help you achieve safety, mobility, and efficiency objectives. Get an end-to-end architectural framework, from trains to tracksides to stations.

Rising urban population will result in increasing mobility, that is consequent in traffic and congestions. Consequently, giving rise to the need for public transportation solutions with the ability for high capacity transit, such as rail transport. The growing urbanization and increasing investments to be one of the primary growth factors for the connected rail solutions market.

The growth of the smart city projects will drive the growth of the connected rail solutions market. Smart city projects focus on overall development of efficient urban mobility and public transport, driving the demand for connected rail solutions.

In 2018, the global Connected Rail Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Connected Rail Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Rail Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Alstom

Siemens AG

Hitachi

IBM Corporation

Bombardier

Wabtec Corporation

Trimble

Robert Bosch

Huawei Investment & Holding

Calamp Corp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Positive Train Control (PTC)

Communication/Computer-Based Train Control (CBTC)

Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

DMU

EMU

Light Rail/Tram Car

Subway/Metro Vehicle

Passenger Coach

Freight Wagon

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Connected Rail Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Connected Rail Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

