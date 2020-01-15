CONTRACT FURNITURE AND FURNISHING MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025
The rising preference for contract furniture over conventional expensive new furniture will be one of the key drivers driving the growth of contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe during the next few years. With the global furniture market witnessing major transition in terms of technological advancements, product feature enhancements, and the use of raw materials, the demand for contract furniture has increased significantly in the recent years.
Germany accounted for the largest share of contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe during 2017. With the growing presence of key contract furniture manufacturers, Germany will continue to gain the largest contract furniture and furnishing market size in Europe during the next few years as well.
In 2018, the global Contract Furniture and Furnishing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Contract Furniture and Furnishing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Furniture and Furnishing development in United States, Europe and China.
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4001441-global-contract-furniture-and-furnishing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
Herman Miller
Kinnarps
Knoll
Steelcase
Haworth
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bathroom Furniture
Bedroom Furniture and Mattresses
Kitchen Furniture
Lighting Fixture
Office Furniture
Outdoor Furniture
Tables and Chair
Upholstered Furniture
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate and Government Offices
Retail Stores
Healthcare
Hospitality
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4001441-global-contract-furniture-and-furnishing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contract Furniture and Furnishing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contract Furniture and Furnishing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Bathroom Furniture
1.4.3 Bedroom Furniture and Mattresses
1.4.4 Kitchen Furniture
1.4.5 Lighting Fixture
1.4.6 Office Furniture
1.4.7 Outdoor Furniture
1.4.8 Tables and Chair
1.4.9 Upholstered Furniture
1.4.10 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Corporate and Government Offices
1.5.3 Retail Stores
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Hospitality
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market Size
2.2 Contract Furniture and Furnishing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Contract Furniture and Furnishing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Contract Furniture and Furnishing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Contract Furniture and Furnishing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Contract Furniture and Furnishing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Herman Miller
12.1.1 Herman Miller Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Contract Furniture and Furnishing Introduction
12.1.4 Herman Miller Revenue in Contract Furniture and Furnishing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Herman Miller Recent Development
12.2 Kinnarps
12.2.1 Kinnarps Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Contract Furniture and Furnishing Introduction
12.2.4 Kinnarps Revenue in Contract Furniture and Furnishing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Kinnarps Recent Development
12.3 Knoll
12.3.1 Knoll Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Contract Furniture and Furnishing Introduction
12.3.4 Knoll Revenue in Contract Furniture and Furnishing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Knoll Recent Development
12.4 Steelcase
12.4.1 Steelcase Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Contract Furniture and Furnishing Introduction
12.4.4 Steelcase Revenue in Contract Furniture and Furnishing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Steelcase Recent Development
12.5 Haworth
12.5.1 Haworth Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Contract Furniture and Furnishing Introduction
12.5.4 Haworth Revenue in Contract Furniture and Furnishing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Haworth Recent Development
……Also Read
Global Contract Manufacturing Organization Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com