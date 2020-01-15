MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of ” Core HR Software Market Research- Opportunities, Growth Analysis By 2025 “.

Growing preference for maintaining centralized database to enhance HR operations is the key factor contributing to the growth of global Core HR Software market. Core HR Software is a software solution used for managing the back-end administrative HR tasks. Primary function of Core HR Software is to maintain a central database containing records of past and present employees and contractors, the database contains data of employee’s personal information, job profiles, employment history, promotions, workflow for transfers, pay raises, and other employee related information. Typically, Core HR Software system integrate various components of human resource management such as workforce management, payroll management, leave & attendance management, employee records, jobs & positions, and employee self-service. Also, these offers real-time core HR analytics and various types of reporting structure based on specific needs.

Core HR Software Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing interest to automate manual HR processes coupled with rising preference on utilizing human resource data for effective decision making is the prominent factor driving the growth of global Core HR Software market. Traditionally, on-premise licensed HR software was the most common deployment model for this category products, but due to advancement in cloud technology and continuous adoption to cloud based business models is expected to increase the demand for cloud based Core HR Software solutions. Additionally increasing interest, on tracking workforce performance, rising focus on integrating data analysis capabilities, and growing preference for interactive reports with easy-to-read dashboards fuels the growth of global Core HR Software market. However, lack of understanding about the potential benefits of the Core HR Software solutions is identified as restraints which are likely to deter the progression of global Core HR Software market.

Core HR Software Market: Market Segmentation

The global Core HR Software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, service, end-user type, and by region.

On the basis of deployment type, the global Core HR Software market can be segmented into following types;

On-Premise

Software as a Service (SaaS)

On the basis of service, the global Core HR Software market can be segmented into following types;

Integration

Consulting

Others

On the base of end-user type, the global Core HR Software market can be segmented into following types;

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Core HR Software Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global Core HR Software market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among all regions, Core HR Software market in North America is expected to dominate the market due to continuous focus on optimizing human resource operations. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth rate, due to expanding small and medium enterprise and rising interest on cloud based business solutions.

Core HR Software Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global Core HR Software market includes Oracle, Ceridian HCM, Inc., CoreHR, SAP, Ascentis, Kronos Incorporated, Automatic Payroll Systems, Inc., Vibe HCM, Inc., Workday, Inc, TriNet Group, Inc, and Ultimate Software.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Core HR Software Market segments

Core HR Software Market dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Core HR Software Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Ecosystem analysis

Core HR Software Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & Companies involved technology

Value Chain

Core HR Software Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Core HR Software Market includes

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Nordics Benelux Rest of the Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East & Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



