Data Catalog Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Key Companies, Industry Trends, Upcoming Demand, Financial Plans, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s assessment, the global data catalog market is expected to strike a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The report further suggests that the market is anticipated to scale valuation of USD 770 Mn towards the end of the assessment period. The growth in the availability of data is likely to have a positive impact on the future trajectory of the market.

The large-scale market presence of IoT, cloud computing, etc. are the major factors primarily responsible for driving the expansion of the data catalog market over the next couple of years. In addition, technological innovations are anticipated to dictate the proliferation of the market in the foreseeable future.

The complexities in the organization infrastructure, owing to the introduction of IT, is simplified by data catalogs. It enables the bridging of the gap between IT and other businesses. It is prognosticated to accelerate the adoption of the technology, thus, augmenting the data catalog market. However, the lack of product standardization is presumed to check market growth across the review period.

Major Key Players

IBM (US),

Informatica (US),

Amazon Web Services (US),

Collibra (Belgium),

Waterline Data (US),

Alation (US),

Microsoft (US),

TIBCO Software (US),

Datawatch Corporation (US),

Alteryx (US),

Zaloni (US), and Tamr (US), among others.

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. Merger and acquisitions among various players are changing the market structure.

Industry News:

In March 2019, Certara®, which is a global leader in model-informed drug development, has released D360 scientific informatics platform version 19.1.

In February 2019, a pioneer in AI-Driven Data Catalog products, Io-Tahoe, has filed a patent application for its latest AI-driven data catalog solution and smart data discovery.

In February 2019, Waterline Data, based in the U.S., has announced the launch of its latest AI-driven data catalog software.

In February 2019, BI and data visualization vendor Qlik has announced the acquisition of Attunity, Israel-based data management, and data integration vendor.

In February 2019, Datarobot has announced the acquisition of Cursor, a data collaboration platform.

In October 2018, Unifi Software, a provider of integrated suite of self-service data tools, has released Unifi Data Catalog.

Segmentation:

By component, the global data catalog market has been segmented into solution and services. The solution segment has been sub-segmented into standalone solution and integrated solution. Furthermore, the services segment is sub-segmented into managed services and professional services.

By deployment, the data catalog market has been segmented into on-premise and on cloud.

By consumer type, the global data catalog market has been segmented into business intelligence tools, enterprise applications and, mobile and web applications.

By organization size, the data catalog market has been segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By vertical, the global data catalog market has been segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the global data catalog market encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is likely to witness a shift towards digital business strategies and advanced technologies. It is poised to push the regional data catalog market to the dominant position through the assessment period. Furthermore, the consolidation of global vendors is projected to favor the expansion of the data catalog market in the forthcoming years.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is forecasted to gain quick mileage across different industry verticals in the foreseeable future. The region has been prognosticated to register the highest CAGR over the next couple of years. The growth of the regional data catalog market can be ascribed to rising demand for automation and visualization tool.

