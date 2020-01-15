Diabetes Care Devices Market:

Executive Summary

Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global diabetes care devices market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the diabetes care devices market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The diabetes care devices global market opportunities and strategies to 2022 report from The Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the diabetes care devices market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global diabetes care devices market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• PESTEL Analysis – This chapter includes analysis covering the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting the global diabetes care devices market.

• Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customer and service providers’ survey findings in the global diabetes care devices market.

• Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the diabetes care devices market for 2018. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the diabetes care devices market.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global diabetes care devices market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the diabetes care devices market size, percentage of GDP, and average diabetes care devices market expenditure.

• Macro Comparison By Country – The diabetes care devices market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the diabetes care devices market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average diabetes care devices expenditure.

• Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value by all the regions and 12 countries covered in the report.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global diabetes care devices market, market shares and company profiles for the large players such as Medtronic plc, Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Sanofi, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Abbott Laboratories.

• Market Background – This section describes the medical equipment market of which the diabetes care devices market is a part. This chapter includes the global medical equipment market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, drivers and restraints of the chemicals market, and segmentation analyses for the medical equipment market.

• Opportunities and Strategies – Opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.

Scope

Markets Covered:

Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation, By Type of Device – Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors, Blood Glucose Test Strips, Blood Glucose Meters, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Lancing Devices

Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation, By End Use – Homecare/Personal Use, Diagnostic Centre, Hospitals

Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Segmentation, By Type of Device – Insulin Pens, Insulin Injectors And Pumps, Insulin Syringes

Insulin Pens Market Segmentation, By Type of Use – Disposable Pens, Reusable Pens

Insulin Pens Market Segmentation, By Technology – Regular Pens, Smart Pens

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Segmentation, By Technology – Glucose Dehydrogenase , Glucose Oxidase

Companies Mentioned: Medtronic plc, Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Sanofi, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Abbott Laboratories.

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, diabetes care devices market indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

This report describes and evaluates the market for diabetes care devices globally. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.The market for diabetes care devices reached a value of nearly $28.9 billion in 2018, having grown at 6.5% since 2014 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% to nearly $38.7 billion by 2022.Global growth in the historic period resulted from increasing diabetes prevalence and economic growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of awareness, low healthcare access and preference for oral treatment. Going forward, government initiatives and technological development will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in future are an increasing availability of alternative treatments and government regulations.The diabetes care devices market is segmented by type into blood glucose test strips, lancing devices, blood glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring devices; insulin pens and insulin syringes and insulin pumps and injectors. Insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors accounted for the largest share of the diabetes care devices market in 2018 at 45.3%, while the continuous glucose monitoring devices market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. The blood glucose test strips market is sub-segmented by the type of reactive enzyme (or technology) into glucose dehydrogenase-based blood glucose test strips and glucose oxidase-based blood glucose test strips. Glucose oxidase-based blood glucose test strips accounted for the largest share of the blood glucose test strips market in 2018 at 67.1% and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors segment is sub-segmented by type into insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors. Insulin pens accounted for the largest share of the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market in 2018 at 47.7% and this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.The insulin pens segment is also sub-segmented by type of use into disposable insulin pens and reusable insulin pens. Disposable insulin pens accounted for the largest share of the insulin pens market in 2018 at 61.3% and this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.The insulin pens segment is also sub-segmented by technology into smart insulin pens and regular insulin pens. Regular insulin pens accounted for the largest share of the insulin pens market in 2018 at 98.9%, while the smart insulin pens segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.The diabetes care devices market as a whole is also segmented by end use into homecare/personal use, diagnostic centers and hospitals. Homecare/personal use accounted for the largest share of the diabetes care devices market in 2018 at 60.07%.North America is the largest market for diabetes care devices companies, accounting for 46.8% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions. Going forward, Asia Pacific and Africa will be the fastest growing markets in the diabetes care devices market, where growth will be at a CAGR of 9.3% and 8.9% respectively. This is followed by South America and the Middle East, where the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% and 8.6% respectively.The market for diabetes care devices is fairly fragmented, comprising a small number of large competitors and a large number of small players.. Major players in the market are Medtronic plc, Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Sanofi, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Abbott Laboratories. The global medical equipment market, of which the diabetes care devices market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $423.9 billion in 2018, having grown at a CAGR of 5.3% since 2014, and is also expected to grow further at a CAGR of 5.3% to nearly $521.8 billion by 2022. The diabetes care devices segment was the seventh largest segment in the market at 6.8% of the market worth about $28.9 billion and had the third highest CAGR of 6.5% during 2014 – 2018; this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018 – 2022. The cardiovascular devices segment was the largest segment in the market at 15.2% of the market worth about $64.5 billion, while hospital supplies segment had the highest CAGR of 9.3% during 2014 – 2018; this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2018 – 2022.

