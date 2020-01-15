Drug Eluting Balloon Market to Expand at a CAGR of 18% During 2018 – 2026

Drug Eluting Balloon Market – Snapshot

Drug eluting balloon is a semi-compliant angioplasty balloon, coated with anti-proliferative medicine. The medicine is ejected to the vessel walls during the inflation of the balloon. The balloons are inflated through application of nominal pressure. The active substance of the balloon is highly lipophilic in nature. Drug eluting balloon homogeneously delivers the drug to the vessel and prevents neointimal hyperplasia (proliferation of vascular smooth muscle and thickening of arterial wall, thus reducing the arterial lumen space). The device has gained popularity as it helps in effective treatment of in-stent restenosis as compared to drug eluting stent or bare metal stent. Rise in peripheral and coronary artery diseases among the geriatric population is likely to drive the global drug eluting balloon market in the near future.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-eluting-balloons-market.html

The global drug eluting balloon market is characterized by increase in incidence of peripheral artery diseases (PAD) across the world. The market is witnessing gradual rise in research and development activities supported by government policies. The global drug eluting balloon market was valued at US$ 420 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 1800 Mn in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 18% from 2018 to 2026.

Growth in geriatric population, which is prone to cardiovascular diseases, large patient base in developing countries demanding proper treatment, and investments made by public and private market players in R&D on drug eluting balloon for treatment of peripheral and coronary artery diseases are the major factors driving the global drug eluting balloon market. However, lengthy regulatory approval procedure, significant investment required due to high attrition rate in clinical trials, and adverse effects such as coronary artery lesion and lumen enlargement are likely to restrain the growth of the global drug eluting balloon market during the forecast period.

Request A Sample-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2321

Drug eluting balloon are gaining popularity among surgeons as they have proved effective in the treatment of peripheral artery and coronary artery diseases. Use of drug eluting balloon reduces the risk of stent failure and are found to be more effective in the treatment of superficial femoral artery (SFA) lesions than drug eluting stents or bare metal stents. Investment in R&D for drug eluting balloon and partnerships for co-development and commercialization of anti-infective agents are expected to fuel the growth of the global drug eluting balloon market in the near future.

In terms of product, the global drug eluting balloon market has been classified into coronary drug eluting balloon, peripheral drug eluting balloon, and others. The others segment comprises drug eluting balloon used in the renal and urology field. The peripheral drug eluting balloon segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing use of drug eluting balloon in the treatment of peripheral artery diseases as these devices are easy to use and the treatment shows improved patency rate as compared to that of standard PTA balloons. Moreover, presence of key companies, such as, Medtronic and Boston Scientific Corporation engaged in manufacturing and research & development of drug eluting balloon is boosting the growth of the peripheral drug eluting balloon market. Furthermore, initiatives taken by public and private organizations are aimed toward developing new drug eluting balloon for treatment of different medical conditions. The relatively stable growth rate of the segment can be ascribed to the increase in antibiotic resistance of bacteria and limited pipeline drug candidates.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2321

The coronary drug eluting balloon segment is anticipated to register an above average growth rate during the forecast period despite the predominant use of drug eluting stents in coronary interventions. Rise in preference for drug eluting balloon for coronary interventions has been observed among physicians as these devices have the potential to eradicate the risk of stent failure and show higher efficiency than drug eluting stents. Additionally, anticipated product launches by Boston Scientific and Concept, Medical, Inc. are likely to drive the coronary drug eluting balloon segment during the forecast period. Based on drug coating technology, the drug eluting balloon market has been divided into Paccocath, FreePac,TransPax, EnduraCoat, and others. The FreePac segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period with an average growth rate, followed by the others segment, due to entry of several new drug coating technologies in the market.

Based on end-user, the global drug eluting balloon market has been segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, CATH labs, and others. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is expected to propel the global drug eluting balloon market during the forecast period. In terms of region, the global drug eluting balloon market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a major share of 42% of the global drug eluting balloon market in 2017. Europe was another major market for drug eluting drugs in 2017. Developed health care infrastructure and relatively high paying capacity of patients of North America and Europe compared to that in emerging countries provide assured investment return to new market entrants, which has contributed significantly to the market share of these two regions. High growth rate of the pharmaceutical industry in India and China and investment made by global companies in China for development of novel treatment approaches for cardiovascular disease are expected to propel the drug eluting balloon market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global drug eluting balloon market include Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Terumo Corporation, Surmodics, Inc, and Biotronik.