DRY FRUIT MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST TO 2024

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Dried Fruit refers to the fruit which the original water has been removed, usually through the sun drying or the drying machine. Dried Fruit supply antioxidants and fiber, which are beneficial for your health as well as the fresh fruit does. However Dried Fruit lost a small percentage of its vitamins during the dehydration process.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Dried Fruit industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into dried fruit industry.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dry Fruit market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dry Fruit business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dry Fruit market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Dry Fruit value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Dried Dates

Dried Grapes

Dried Prunes

Dried Apricots

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Household

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Graceland Fruit

Sunbeam Foods

Murray River Organics

Australian Premium Dried Fruits

Angas Park

Sunsweet Growers

Alfoah

Three Squirrel

Haoxiangni

KBB NUTS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dry Fruit consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dry Fruit market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dry Fruit manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dry Fruit with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Dry Fruit Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dry Fruit Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Dry Fruit Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Dry Fruit Segment by Type

2.2.1 Dried Dates

2.2.2 Dried Grapes

2.2.3 Dried Prunes

2.2.4 Dried Apricots

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Dry Fruit Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Dry Fruit Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Dry Fruit Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Dry Fruit Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Dry Fruit Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Household

2.5 Dry Fruit Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Dry Fruit Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Dry Fruit Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Dry Fruit Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Dry Fruit by Players

3.1 Global Dry Fruit Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Dry Fruit Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Dry Fruit Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Dry Fruit Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Dry Fruit Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Dry Fruit Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Dry Fruit Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Dry Fruit Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Dry Fruit Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Dry Fruit Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Graceland Fruit

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered

12.1.3 Graceland Fruit Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Graceland Fruit News

12.2 Sunbeam Foods

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered

12.2.3 Sunbeam Foods Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Sunbeam Foods News

12.3 Murray River Organics

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered

12.3.3 Murray River Organics Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Murray River Organics News

12.4 Australian Premium Dried Fruits

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered

12.4.3 Australian Premium Dried Fruits Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Australian Premium Dried Fruits News

12.5 Angas Park

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered

12.5.3 Angas Park Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Angas Park News

12.6 Sunsweet Growers

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered

12.6.3 Sunsweet Growers Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Sunsweet Growers News

12.7 Alfoah

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered

12.7.3 Alfoah Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Alfoah News

12.8 Three Squirrel

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Dry Fruit Product Offered

12.8.3 Three Squirrel Dry Fruit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Three Squirrel News

……Continued

