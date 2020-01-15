Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market is driven by increase in demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide in Lithium Ion Batteries

Electrolytic manganese dioxide is one of the critical components of modern batteries. It is used in lithium, alkaline, and sodium batteries. It is also used for hydrogen production and electrochemical capacitors. Electrolytic manganese dioxide is one of the most cost effective and environmentally-friendly battery materials. It is found in the earth’s core as a compound of manganese. It is mined and processed in order to meet the purity requirements of applications. Electrolytic manganese dioxide is also easily available. These advantages of electrolytic manganese dioxide compared to other materials make it a favorable material for battery applications.

Increase in demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide in lithium ion batteries and extensive use of electrolytic manganese dioxide in zinc-carbon batteries are some of the key factors driving the electrolytic manganese dioxide market. This is prompting companies to increase the production of electrolytic manganese dioxide. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide in the near future.

The global electrolytic manganese dioxide market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better ways to manufacture electrolytic manganese dioxide. Development of new manufacturing process of electrolytic manganese dioxide and applications is estimated to propel the electrolytic manganese dioxide market. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is projected to adversely affect market growth.

Based on application, the electrolytic manganese dioxide market can be divided into zinc-carbon batteries, alkaline batteries, li-ion batteries, water treatment, and others. The li-ion batteries segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace owing to the increase in demand in emerging economies such as India and China.

In terms of geography, the electrolytic manganese dioxide market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to constitute key share of the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a rapidly growing region of the electrolytic manganese dioxide market, owing to the rise in demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide in alkaline batteries and water treatment segments in the region. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region of the electrolytic manganese dioxide market during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide in lithium ion batteries in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global electrolytic manganese dioxide market include Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd., ERACHEM Comilog, Tosoh Corporation, Delta EMD Ltd., and Cegasa, Tronox Ltd.