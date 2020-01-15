Emerging Trends: Global Maritime Big Data Market By Key Players: Windward, IHS Markit, Eniram, ABB, Laros in 2017-2025

The integration of big data into maritime is a part of the digital transformation. The big data has transformed shipping by enabling shippers to use data from the structures of the ship, their components, and the machinery in order to enhance their performance. Maritime big data is a combination of cutting-edge data analytics and shipping expertise.

Maritime Big Data Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapid adoption of maritime big data is driven by the increasing demand of digitalization and enhanced cost efficiency. Also due to various benefits offered like improved performance, productivity, safety and commercial benefits like optimization of routes in case of bad weathers are elevating the market of maritime big data.

The lack of skilled manpower, emission controls, and cyber security are anticipated to be the major challenges for the growth of maritime big data market.

The latest trend in the maritime big data market is the investment in research and development since it’s an emerging application of analytics.

Maritime Big Data Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on application in Maritime Big Data Market: This segmentation provides application areas where big data analytics is applied in marine

– Remote Sensing

– Voyage Planning

– Intelligent Traffic Management

– Operational Predictability

– Energy Management

– Vessel Safety and Security

– Automatic Mode Detection

– Performance Monitoring and Optimization

Maritime Big Data Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the maritime big data are Maritime International, Inc., Windward, Ltd, our oceans challenge, Big Data Value Associations, IHS Markit Ltd., Eniram Ltd., ABB Ltd, Laros, Inc., Inmarsat plc. and Ericsson Inc.

Regional Overview

Europe is expected to the largest market of Maritime Big Data. The majority of Maritime Big Data vendors such as Maritime International, Inc., Windward, Ltd, and, Big Data Value Association are based in Europe region. This is attributed to the transformation of digitalization and collaborations of large manufacturers like Inmarsat and Ericsson in the region in order to integrate big data analytics and marine. Several other companies like Laros, Inc. and Ericsson Inc. is also expanding their offering in North America region thus the Maritime Big Data market in this region is also anticipated to grow.

