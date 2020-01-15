Endovascular Treatment Devices Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2026

Global Endovascular Treatment Devices Market: Overview

Endovascular procedures have gained increased traction in clinical practice, especially in acute ischemic strokes and for a wide range of aneurysm repair. In particular, endovascular treatment devices are gaining significance in the treatment of patients with intracranial aneurysms. Constant strides made in endovascular procedures have made difficult untreatable aneurysms easy to manage with the advent of novel treatment devices in the global healthcare systems.

Despite the rising clinical efficacy of newly developed endovascular treatment devices, it is imperative to carefully weigh in the associated risks of accelerating their regulatory approvals in developed regions. This is a useful strategy in reducing the reported incidence of safety issues in the use of various endovascular treatment devices. Relentless focus on innovation in endovascular treatment of substantial numbers of cerebral aneurysms aims at improving clinical outcome of previously available devices across the globe.

The insights and assessments offered in the study on the global endovascular treatment devices help stakeholders and policy makers in various countries identify promising frontiers. The study tends to shine light on major product approvals and their role in emerging treatment avenues in key regions.

Global Endovascular Treatment Devices Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising incidence of aortic aneurysms in various parts of the world is a key factor driving the demand for endovascular treatment devices. The rising adoption of minimally-invasive tests for the diagnosis is a key factor supporting the demand. The rising acceptance of endovascular procedures for treating acute ischemic strokes and aortic repair supported by a growing body of clinical research is propelling the growth of the endovascular treatment devices market. Over the past several years, endovascular aneurysm treatment options have risen in popularity, owing to their increased clinical outcomes. In recent years, the global endovascular treatment devices market has witnessed a slew of new devices with better safety profile and efficacy. The rising need for novel devices for endovascular treatment of intracranial aneurysms is a notable trend creating new, exciting avenues for market players.

Favorable reimbursement scenario for endovascular procedures is expected to catalyze the growth of the market. Focus of medical device manufacturers in developed and developing countries on design innovations is likely to drive innovations in the not-so-distant future. Rising number of clinical studies and in vitro experiments in thoracic endovascular aortic/aneurysm repair (TEVAR) are catalyzing the rapid expansion of the endovascular treatment devices market. The growing number of marketed and pipelined products on endovascular procedures is also fueling the market’s growth.

Global Endovascular Treatment Devices Market: Regional Outlook

The report takes a closer look at emerging dynamics of the endovascular treatment devices market in various regions and key trends that will create lucrative prospects over the assessment period of 2018–2026. The study also assesses the growth potential of developing regions, notably Asia Pacific, and takes a keen look at niche segments. Of the various key regions, developed regions occupy prominent role in the expansion of the endovascular treatment devices market. Of note, Europe and North America may occupy substantial shares in the global market in the next few years. Rapidly growing pipeline of products and fast-paced regulatory approvals will make these regions increasingly revenue generating in the coming few years.

Global Endovascular Treatment Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The study takes a closer look at the key elements of the competitive dynamics and product pipelines of key companies. The report also highlighted the prospects of recently marketed products and the impact they have on the strategic contours of the endovascular treatment devices market. Key players operating in the market may include Terumo Corporation, Nellix, Inc., Lombard Medical Technologies, Lifetech Scientific, InspireMD, Endospan, Cardinal Health, and Boston Scientific.

