Fibre Channel Adapter Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2025

Network connectivity is the lifeline of any business enterprise as the adoption of data centers is on the rise. Fiber channel adapter is a hardware component implemented in Fiber channel technology used majorly in storage area networks in commercial data centers. A Fiber channel adapter uses the peripheral component interconnect slots on the server to a storage area network (SAN) that provides connectivity from a server to a storage area network (SAN). A Fiber channel adapter can have one, two or four ports which depends on features such as redundancy or faster connection requires additional ports.

Fiber channel adapter are used in various application areas majorly in the information technology industry. Further Fiber channel adapters cater the need of enterprises in adopting cloud-based applications due to faster data transmission capability of these mediums.

Fiber Channel Adapter Market: Drivers and Restraints

Continuous rise in adoption of virtualized computing environments in enterprises, increasing adoption of data centers are major factors driving the growth of the Fiber channel adapter market. Moreover, factors such as increasing adoption of big-data analytics and storage area networking (SAN) are also important factors resulting in the growth of the Fiber channel adapter market.

Limited IT spending by enterprises, to reduce costs and increase ROI, is restricting the growth of Fiber channel adapter market.

Fiber Channel Adapter Market: Segmentation

The Fiber channel adapter market can be segmented on the basis of end-user, and region wise. On the basis of end-user it is further segmented as servers and storage, telecommunication providers, and industrial. Region wise Fiber channel adapter market is further segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Fiber Channel Adapter Market: Regional Overview

North America is largest contributor of Fiber channel adapter market, followed by Europe due to increase in IT spending and increased server virtualization in the enterprises. Asia Pacific’s Fiber channel adapter market is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period due to growing demand for networking in enterprises and rise in professional services enterprises. Fiber channel adapter market in Latin America and MEA region is also expected to grow at a considerable rate due to usage of data centers in enterprises.

Fiber Channel Adapter Market: Key Players

Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Brocade Communications Systems, QLogic, Broadcom, Chelsio Communications, Arista Networks, Mellanox Technologies, are some of key players in Fiber channel adapter market.

