Global Bodyguard Service Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

bodyguard (or close protection officer) is a type of security guard or government law enforcement officer or soldier who protects a person or a group of people—usually high-ranking public officials or officers, wealthy people, and celebrities—from danger: generally theft, assault, kidnapping, assassination, harassment, loss of confidential information, threats, or other criminal offences. The group of personnel who protect a VIP are often referred to as the VIP’s security detail.

In 2017, the global Bodyguard Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bodyguard Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bodyguard Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

G4S

Securitas

Allied Universal

US Security Associates

SIS

TOPSGRUP

Beijing Baoan

OCS Group

ICTS Europe

Transguard

Andrews International

Control Risks

Covenant

China Security & Protection Group

Axis Security

DWSS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Service

Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bodyguard Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bodyguard Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bodyguard Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Service

1.4.3 Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bodyguard Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial Buildings

1.5.3 Industrial Buildings

1.5.4 Residential Buildings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 G4S

12.1.1 G4S Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bodyguard Service Introduction

12.1.4 G4S Revenue in Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 G4S Recent Development

12.2 Securitas

12.2.1 Securitas Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bodyguard Service Introduction

12.2.4 Securitas Revenue in Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Securitas Recent Development

12.3 Allied Universal

12.3.1 Allied Universal Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bodyguard Service Introduction

12.3.4 Allied Universal Revenue in Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Allied Universal Recent Development

12.4 US Security Associates

12.4.1 US Security Associates Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bodyguard Service Introduction

12.4.4 US Security Associates Revenue in Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 US Security Associates Recent Development

12.5 SIS

12.5.1 SIS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Bodyguard Service Introduction

12.5.4 SIS Revenue in Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SIS Recent Development

12.6 TOPSGRUP

12.6.1 TOPSGRUP Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bodyguard Service Introduction

12.6.4 TOPSGRUP Revenue in Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 TOPSGRUP Recent Development

12.7 Beijing Baoan

12.7.1 Beijing Baoan Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Bodyguard Service Introduction

12.7.4 Beijing Baoan Revenue in Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Beijing Baoan Recent Development

12.8 OCS Group

12.8.1 OCS Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Bodyguard Service Introduction

12.8.4 OCS Group Revenue in Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 OCS Group Recent Development

12.9 ICTS Europe

12.9.1 ICTS Europe Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Bodyguard Service Introduction

12.9.4 ICTS Europe Revenue in Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 ICTS Europe Recent Development

12.10 Transguard

12.10.1 Transguard Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Bodyguard Service Introduction

12.10.4 Transguard Revenue in Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Transguard Recent Development

12.11 Andrews International

12.12 Control Risks

12.13 Covenant

12.14 China Security & Protection Group

12.15 Axis Security

12.16 DWSS

Continued….

