Global Electrochemical Biosensors Market Technology, Trend, Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2019
An electrochemical biosensor is a self-contained integrated device, which is capable of providing specific quantitative or semi-quantitative analytical information using a biological recognition element (biochemical receptor) which is retained in direct spatial contact with an electrochemical transduction element.
Over the past few years nanotechnology has becoming increasingly essential in the field of biosensors. The performance and sensitivity of biosensors is incredibly enhanced with the combination of nanomaterials into their construction. The biosensors works on various technologies which include electrochemical biosensors, optical biosensors, thermal biosensors and piezoelectric biosensors.
This report focuses on Electrochemical Biosensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electrochemical Biosensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Roche
Medtronics
Bayer
Abbott Laboratories
I-SENS
Siemens Healthcare
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Diagnosis
Monitoring
Others
Segment by Application
Point Of Care Testing
Diagnostics Center
Research Laboratories
Others
