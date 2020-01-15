Global Flavoured Water Market Transportation, Packaging and sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Flavoured Water Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Flavored water is a type of drink which contains various enhancing ingredients such as minerals, spring water, sweeteners, and artificial and natural flavors. Flavored water is considered better and healthier than soft drinks, and has lesser calorie content as compared to carbonated drinks and juices. It comes in different flavors such as strawberry, kiwi, peach, pear, orange, and also in an infusion of flavors. Flavored water is categorized into two types such as still flavored water and sparkling flavored water.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing consumer focus on health and wellness. Urbanization has led to extensive changes in the way of life and dietary habits of individuals all over the world. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of people with health problems such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Therefore, consumers are becoming more health conscious and are not opting for artificially flavored and carbonated drinks. Flavored water contains vitamins and minerals. Refreshment and taste of flavored water are the major drivers of the market.

The global Flavoured Water market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Flavoured Water market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Flavoured Water in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Flavoured Water in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Flavoured Water market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Flavoured Water market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Coca-Cola

Hint

Nestle

PepsiCo

Ayala

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Kraft Heinz

New York Spring Water

Sunny Delight Beverages

Market size by Product

Still Flavored Water

Sparkling Flavored Water

Market size by End User

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Flavoured Water market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Flavoured Water market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Flavoured Water companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Flavoured Water submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Liters). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Flavoured Water market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

