Global GaN Semiconductor Device Market Future Scope, Opportunities, Supply, Demand, Growth Prospects 2019

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a material that can be used in the production ofsemiconductor power devices as well as RF components and light emitting diodes (LEDs).

The growing demand for radio frequency in the semiconductor market, booming consumer electronics market and increasing electric vehicles and photovoltaic inverters are some of the major drivers of the GaN semiconductor device market.

The demand for smartphones, gaming devices, laptops, and TVs is also expected to offer a modest growth potential to the GaN semiconductor device market, in the consumer electronics sector.

This report focuses on GaN Semiconductor Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GaN Semiconductor Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toshiba

Panasonic

Cree

GaN Systems

Infineon Technologies

OSRAM

Efficient Power Conversion

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

NTT Advanced Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Power Semiconductors

Opto Semiconductors

RF Semiconductors

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Information & Communication Technology

