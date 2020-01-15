Global Halal Food & Beverage Market Future Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2019

Halal food are food items and drinks prepared under strict Muslim dietary laws.

There is increasing interest globally in organic and natural food products, which represents a strong adjacent market for halal food products to address. Rapid growing US-based burger chain Elevation Burger, which focuses on organic and pure meat in its patties, has made the decision to use halal meat across all chains.

This report focuses on Halal Food & Beverage volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Halal Food & Beverage market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nestle

Cargill

American Foods Group

Midamar

Namet

Banvit

Carrefour

Tahira Food

Saffron Road

Arman Group

Unilever

Al Islami Foods

One World Foods

BRF

Allanasons

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Halal Food

Halal Drinks

Halal Supplements

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channel

