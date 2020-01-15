Global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast 2025

Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market:

Executive Summary

Meeting solutions are real-time collaboration applications and associated endpoints that support interactions over a network between participants for team work, presentations, training and webinars. Meeting Solutions Software can help people achieve complete meeting solutions, which enable richness of information and interaction by combining messaging, content and screen sharing, video and audio.

In 2018, the global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Microsoft

BlueJeans Network

Zoom

Google

LogMein

PGi

Huawei

Fuze

Vidyo

Adobe

Lifesize

Blackboard

ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

SMB

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

